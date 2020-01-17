Homeless man arrested for rape

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge police officers say a homeless man has been arrested for rape.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday morning, shortly after 9 a.m., when an officer was sent to the 2900 block on Plank Road, where he spoke to a woman who said she was stopped by a young man who was killed by an adult man was chased with a stick.

The two reportedly ran from an abandoned building.

The woman went on to tell the officers that the boy had said he had just been sexually assaulted by the man who was chasing him.

Police said they caught up with the man who chased the boy and identified him as 23-year-old Sergio Bowie.

When asked about his version of the alleged robbery, the police said Bowie told them he was in a supermarket when a young man approached him and asked for a dollar.

Bowie told officials he had given the youngster a dollar, and the young man followed him out of the store and asked him to be his friend.

Bowie claims he kept refusing, but after the youth persisted, Bowie told him they could meet in a nearby abandoned building.

Bowie said the teenager did what he asked, and when he met the older man said he whipped the teenager while the young man’s pants were down.

Bowie said the young man had fled at that point.

But when the officials spoke to the teenager, he said Bowie’s story was not true and explained that Bowie had attacked and sexually assaulted him.

The police also spoke to the young man’s guardian, who said the teenagers may have mental health problems.

Bowie was sent to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for third degree rape.