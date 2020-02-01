Homeless man caught stealing 9th charity collection box returned to Germany

A homeless man who stole several charity collection boxes across London was deported after serving a prison sentence.

Jorge Buyukyoaidis stole boxes in central London, including six boxes to collect money for Royal Legion Remembrance Day poppies during a 10-week crime wave.

He targeted boxes of offices, shops and pubs in the City of London, but was ultimately trapped by two plainclothes officers from the City of London who recognized him from video surveillance footage.

They located the 54-year-old man on patrol in Cheapside and arrested him.

Buyukyoaidis was arrested in an unsuccessful attempt to steal his ninth charity fundraiser in 10 weeks. The box contained £ 36 changed in bulk for a charity.

He was sentenced to 10 weeks in prison in November and London city police confirmed on Twitter Wednesday January 29 that he had been deported to his native Germany.

Buyukyoaidis stealing a charity collection box from a reception in central London

(Image: City of London Police)

London City Police Sergeant Bruce Howell said in November, “This is a despicable crime, which has stolen money donated by the public to charities.

“At a time when most of us mark Remembrance Day, this man stole six collection boxes for the Royal British Legion. One of these collection boxes was stolen from Armistice Day. -even.

Read more

The most read stories of the day on MyLondon

“Buyukyoaidis stole two other charity boxes and attempted to steal a ninth box: it is clear that he intended to continue attacking charities.

“Today’s conviction sends a message that those who come to steal from the city will be identified and quickly arrested.”

.