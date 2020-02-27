[homeless-people-today-employed-by-county-for-highway-cleanup]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — County of Kern officials spent the day Wednesday thinking of their solutions pursuing Tuesday’s court determination invalidating the county’s groundbreaking but controversial ordinance streamlining the environmental critique method for oil production.

The state’s Fifth District Courtroom of Enchantment struck down Kern’s five year outdated landmark zoning ordinance, stating it violated the California Environmental Excellent Act. The courtroom gave the County 30 days to officially get rid of the ordinance from the publications.

The County is even now formulating its reaction, but a person matter is certain — scheduling section officials will rewrite the ordinance, modifying the sections of the significant, multifaceted doc to tackle the court’s issues — and retain the rest.

We spoke to Kern County Planning Director Lorelei Oviatt about 24 hours just after she got the information of the court’s final decision, and she informed KGET the county stays committed to the ordinance.

“The illustration that’s made by these folks who have sued,” she said. “…. is that we are harming the natural environment and that we are in some way not keeping the oil firms to account. In actuality we are holding them to a common that is located nowhere else in California.”

Oviatt mentioned the EIR covers oil bearing lands that have adequately identical environmental features.

“The allure of this is it is only for the two.3 million acres (in oil production) in Kern County, in the Valley, and we really know a great deal about the Valley,’ she reported. “We have the San Joaquin Uplands Prepare and other designs and know there is a good deal of biological scientific studies that have been likely on for 50 a long time. And we have this defined place.

“So it’s not like instantly an oil effectively is going to present up in Mojave. It’s not heading to happen. It’s this defined place, and we had been capable to characterize that. Now, it usually takes a whole lot of investigation. This is not a compact EIR for 100 residences. And it was sophisticated and we managed to streamline that so the audience could have an understanding of it.”

Oviatt mentioned the new ordinance will in numerous approaches be remarkable to the a single struck down Tuesday mainly because county officials have acquired a whole lot over the previous 4 many years.

“In fact it’ll be a new ordinance mainly because we have to set it back in,” she mentioned. “It’s heading to be the exact structure of an ordinance as far as I’m anxious. But when you get some thing out for a check drive simply because we examined it around eight,400 permits above the previous four years, we located some spots in which we can most likely do much better. Let us do much better.”

Oil firms have paid hundreds of hundreds of mitigation bucks more than the earlier 4 many years — and what they’ve obtained in exchange has been the certainty their permits would be productive.

“It did not conserve them revenue, it saved them time, and time is dollars,” she claimed.”I never believe it even saved them time in some approaches. What it saved them was uncertainty.”|

The profitable plaintiffs involved King and Gardiner Farms LLC, Earthjustice and the Sierra Club.

Shafter environmentalist Tom Frantz, of the Association of Irritated Inhabitants, which was not a bash to the lawsuit, was inspired by the ruling.

“If the County rewrites this ordinance, it signifies we’re likely to get stronger mitigation to the permitting method,” he said. “And if it addresses almost everything we’re anxious about, it cannot be a just one measurement matches all EIR.”