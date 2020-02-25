[homeless-to-get-started-eliminating-litter-from-state-highways-in-kern-county-on-wednesday]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A team of homeless individuals from the Bakersfield Homeless Center will commence getting rid of litter from state highways in Kern County beginning on Wednesday.

Kern County Supervisor David Sofa has verified that the county has attained an arrangement with the BHC to have a crew of six individuals carry out the cleanup exertion. On Wednesday early morning, the crew will commence on the eastbound exit ramp on Tower Line Highway from Highway 58.

Sofa will help with litter elimination on Wednesday, according to his workplace.

“This program is a earn-get for the community,” he stated in a information launch. “While we are beautifying our state roads, we are giving these that are homeless but can function a probability to get back on their ft and develop into contributing members of culture again.”

The homeless collaborating in the cleanup work are part of the Position Advancement System. The goal of the plan is to give homeless residents perform practical experience so they can be impartial and self-enough.

Individuals have been included in cleanup endeavours in just the town of Bakersfield but not the county.

In accordance to Couch’s business, only the one particular crew of 6 is expected through the rest of this fiscal year, which ends June 30. Far more persons could be hired subsequent yr relying on funding.

The crew is getting paid minimum wage for the litter elimination, Couch’s business explained.

For the duration of its Feb. 11 assembly, the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved two agreements, 1 with the California Office of Transportation and the Kern Council of Governments, to fund the new cleanup work.

Caltrans is delivering $25,000 for the remainder of the fiscal year and up to $125,000 in long run many years. Kern COG is giving $50,000 for plan expenditures by means of June 30.