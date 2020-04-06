Homer and Marge self-isolate in a recent episode

The Simpsons were said to have predicted everything from the presidency of Donald Trump to the horse meat scandal. It recently appeared that they are also the first to broadcast news from home (Kent Brockman, performing a curfew until the 70s in the 1999 episode of “The Wild Bars Can’t Be Broken”) and Tom Hanks Is Self-Isolated (It’s Only He Saying To Fans : “If you see me personally, please leave me”, supposedly nod to the coronavirus, but only if you try really, really hard to make it fit, like a piece of jigsaw that you know not to. in the right position, but you have already lost the will to live, ka have you decided that you are tired of trying the puzzles?

Whether it’s a testament to the magic of Charlie Brucker’s Black Mirror writer, or proof of the old adage that if you throw enough shit on the wall, some of it will depend on you. But here’s the weird thing. The second episode of the second of the latest seasons of The Simpsons (season 30, airing in 2018) features Homer and Marge self-isolating two years before either of us is lucky enough to be familiar with the term.

The Heartbreak Hotel sees the couple compete in the reality show The Amazing Place, from which they are thrown in the very first round. Because of the secrecy surrounding the show, they are legally required to hide in an airport hotel until filming is complete throughout the season. The following are likely to get echoed in many quarantine couples, whether longtime partners such as Homer and Marge, or new couples pushing for a new agreement because of the coronavirus.

At first, for Homer, this is all a novelty, an opportunity to spend time without children and enjoy the abundance of buffet buffets and Sundries gift shops in the lobby. Homer has such a good time, he sings an Elvis Presley-style song at Airport Hotel, one of the funniest musical moments of The Simpsons in recent years. “In the pool so chlorine-y, baby / Towel so small, baby / Not a lifeguard you can see-y / We could die …”.

Meanwhile, Marge is in a mode of self-sacrifice for breaking out of her favorite show on TV and asking housekeepers to let her do her homework. Soon, the reality of the situation is set for both Homer and Marge, and this episode becomes much more relevant to UK detention centers in the second week of the shutdown, the moment the tolerance of your partner chews / breathes / looks at you. is depleted in almost nothing, you break out in a chronic fever and you lose how much rat poison you can get into someone’s food without affecting your taste.

So when cinematography goes black and white, we get caught up in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”, In which a bewildered Homer accuses Marge of “falling out” every time she opens her mouth and is soaked with gin by Marge flirting with Nick. another show rejecting the party they invited to their party. “Boy, last night I’m sure there was a marital portrait of marriage out of place,” Homer says at the buffet the next morning. “It’s still out of order, you, the chocolate racer,” Marge replies.

Will it end happily? Not particularly, no. But the marriage of the Simpsons, Homer and Marge is made up of well-known strict material, and the 30-year status quo is, of course, relegated to the next episode.

Indeed, it is well regarded as a handful of dos-and-don’ts for couples living in these weird times. Don’t go to bed. Do not overdo it with gin (everyone makes you cry). Be attentive to your partner’s feelings. And don’t write off the last day’s Simpsons episodes, which are finally available to Brits who haven’t signed up for Sky thanks to the recently launched Disney +. They are really a lot better than the convinced band you would believe. And really, do you have anything better to do?