Homes frozen over along Lake Erie in Western New York create eerie sight

By
Nellie McDonald
-
homes-frozen-over-along-lake-erie-in-western-new-york-create-eerie-sight

by: John Kucko

Posted:
/ Updated:

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WROC) — When you hear beach life, you probably don’t think of this.

These waterfront homes in Hamburg, New York have turned into a scene akin to Narnia.

48 hours of battering winds has created this otherworldly scene.

It’s a surreal sight, but two straight days of gale force winds create these kinds of conditions.

Weather resources:

  • Today’s forecast
  • Hourly forecast
  • Interactive radar
  • Traffic
  • Map center
  • Weather cameras
  • Closings and delays
  • 8-Day forecast

Top Videos

Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa Bay party venue issues refund checks following 8 On Your Side investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled

Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa mom donating daughter’s wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled

‘Flippenout’ Trampoline Show stuns at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled

Woman needs insurance money

Thumbnail for the video titled

Art to save the sea: ‘Washed Ashore’ debuts at The Florida Aquarium

Thumbnail for the video titled

Petition to save Salty’s Bar

Thumbnail for the video titled

22-year-old driver accused of killing 3 family members in crash is denied lower bond

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tanner Hackman in court, Friday, Feb. 28

Thumbnail for the video titled

Brad Hulett and attorney on gun safety

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss