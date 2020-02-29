homes-frozen-over-along-lake-erie-in-western-new-york-create-eerie-sight

by: John Kucko
Posted:
/ Updated:
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WROC) — When you hear beach life, you probably don’t think of this.
These waterfront homes in Hamburg, New York have turned into a scene akin to Narnia.
48 hours of battering winds has created this otherworldly scene.
It’s a surreal sight, but two straight days of gale force winds create these kinds of conditions.
Weather resources:
- Today’s forecast
- Hourly forecast
- Interactive radar
- Traffic
- Map center
- Weather cameras
- Closings and delays
- 8-Day forecast
Top Videos
Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus
Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit
Tampa Bay party venue issues refund checks following 8 On Your Side investigation
Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary
Tampa mom donating daughter’s wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer
‘Flippenout’ Trampoline Show stuns at Florida Strawberry Festival
Woman needs insurance money
Art to save the sea: ‘Washed Ashore’ debuts at The Florida Aquarium
Petition to save Salty’s Bar
22-year-old driver accused of killing 3 family members in crash is denied lower bond
Tanner Hackman in court, Friday, Feb. 28
Brad Hulett and attorney on gun safety
Trending Stories