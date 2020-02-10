Homicide investigation into death of child at Rotorua hospital, assault charge

Neighbors say a five-year-old homicide victim and his family were new to their street.

Police have launched a homicide investigation and charged a man with assault after the boy’s death at Rotorua hospital on Saturday evening.

The exact details of what happened remain unclear, but neighbors told the Rotorua Daily Post that they woke up on Sunday to find a Union St house cordoned off.

Resident Craig Nelson told the Rotorua Daily Post that he saw “police everywhere” on the street this weekend.

“It’s sad to hear that the baby [child] is dead.”

He said the child’s parents were new to the neighborhood.

He had only seen the five-year-old child once but there was nothing unusual about it and he “played like a normal child”.

“I don’t know what happened … It’s a beautiful area, nothing really happens here. Mainly tourism – the hotels down the road.”

A woman who lived next to the property, who only wanted to be known by her first name, Vaishali, said that she woke up early Sunday to see that the police had sealed off the house and that there were three cars police outside.

The police later visited her home and asked her if she had witnessed anything.

Tribute to a young boy on Union Street Photo / Samantha Olley

They said the circumstances were “all confidential” during police interrogations and forensic examinations.

She said she saw both a young boy and a girl at home.

A blue and black children’s T-shirt was placed on a tree near the property.

A linen flower wrapped in blue ribbon was also placed on the tree in the boy’s memory, with “rest eazy neff” written on it.

A man came out of the property while the Daily Post was there, looked at the tree and said loudly, “It’s sad” before going inside.

Rotorua Police Station. Photo / File

All the curtains in the house were closed and a large roll of carpet was leaning against a wall in front of the front door.

Police said an autopsy was underway while a homicide investigation was continuing.

A 24-year-old man appeared today in the Rotorua District Court for assaulting a child. He was placed in pre-trial detention and is scheduled to reappear on March 3.

Police said new charges are likely.

.