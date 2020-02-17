[homicide-suspect-shot-dead-by-polk-county-swat-officer,-deputies-say]

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a homicide suspect was shot dead during a confrontation with law enforcement overnight.
The unidentified man was shot and killed by a SWAT deputy at a home on Wood Lane in Poinciana.
Deputies say the man is the suspect in a shooting that occurred on Finch Lane at about 7: 30 p.m. Sunday night.
Deputies said a man was killed and a woman was injured by the gunfire. The woman was taken to a local hospital, but her current condition is unknown.
A SWAT team was requested after the suspect barricaded himself inside a home on Wood Lane, authorities said.
“During the standoff, the suspect was shot and killed by a SWAT deputy sheriff,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to brief the media about the incident at 7: 30 a.m. Monday.
