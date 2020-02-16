[homosexual-applicant-pete-buttigieg-says-he-will-not-be-lectured-on-morality-by-hurry-limbaugh]

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK – Brazenly homosexual Democratic presidential prospect Pete Buttigieg pushed back again Sunday versus new homophobic remarks from conservative radio personalities as he rises to grow to be a 2020 entrance-runner.

Rush Limbaugh very last 7 days mused on his nationally syndicated broadcast about Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, as a “gay person kissing his husband on stage, up coming to Mr. Gentleman, Donald Trump. What’s likely to occur there?” The remark drew bipartisan criticism.

“I’m not heading to choose lectures on family values from the likes of Hurry Limbaugh or any individual who supports Donald J. Trump as the moral as well as political chief of the United States,” Buttigieg, 38, stated on “Fox News Sunday.”

Individually, on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Buttigieg claimed, “I adore my partner. I’m trustworthy to my husband. On phase, we usually just go for a hug, but I enjoy him incredibly a lot.”

Buttigieg and Chasten Glezman ended up married in 2018. Limbaugh, 69, is on his fourth relationship.

Also previous week Sebastian Gorka, a former White Home aide to Trump who’s now a conservative radio and tv commentator, mentioned it was “strange” that a gay guy was “lecturing us about the sanctity of existence in the womb.”

Buttigieg reported he was self-confident his sexuality wouldn’t derail his presidential potential clients.

“America has moved on, and we need to have a politics of belonging that welcomes everyone,” Buttigieg explained on Fox. “I am saddened for what the Republican Bash has grow to be if they embrace that variety of homophobic rhetoric.”