Homosexual pastors are wooed by the second church meeting

An anti-LGBT + pastor who was arrested for staying in a cathedral despite the coronavirus closure has done the same.

Pastor Tony Spell suffered a misdemeanor last week when he refused to close the Life Tabernacle church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because of a coronavirus shutdown.

He was charged with six counts of reckless endorsement after the governor closed after bringing 1,800 people to his church on buses.

But Spell refuses to take the case seriously – and held another meeting yesterday (April 5), in which hundreds of people were present.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Spell said the congressional delegation “had nothing to do but fear,” Reuters reported.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edward has banned the gathering of 10 or more, but Tony Spell has vehemently denied the ordinance.

Churches went to Spell Church yesterday on 26 buses, and his lawyer insisted that everyone was a little far away, his brothers.

“They would rather come to church to worship as free than as prisoners in their own homes,” Spell said.

He then pointed to the frustration and anxiety people are experiencing in closing, asking: “Can it be better than people who have already been infected and died?”

Spell’s insistence that Louisiana residents not be alarmed by rumors – the government has already registered more than 13,000 COVID-19 cases along with 477 deaths.

Joe Long, a human rights lawyer representing Spell, says the governor’s reinstatement of more than 10 people is a violation of religious freedom.

“We believe the governor is wrong. And we look forward to confirming our case in court,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Tim Hampton, one of Spell’s attendees yesterday, told reporters he was “not scared” by COVID-19.

“My time, my time,” he said.

However, a neighbor close to the church insisted that Spell only kept up with his activities because he wanted to continue to raise money.

In a statement this past week, Baton Rouge police chief Roger Corcoran struck to Spell to continue his church’s activities.

“This is not a problem for religious freedom, and it is not political. We are facing public health problems and we hope our community leaders are setting good examples and following the law,” Corcoran said.

The pastor has an anti-LGBT + attitude.

In matters that will not surprise anyone, Spell also has anti-LGBT + beliefs and links to the Louisiana Family Forum, in which LGBT + activists in the state have had a group of anti-family activists.

The blog by the name of Spell, which has been updated from 2015 to 2016, linked the memory of human sins before the flood of the book of Genesis to the Bible, saying that “it is not uncommon for boys to be attracted to boys, and girls to girls”.

It also compares same-sex marriage with polygamy.