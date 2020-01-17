Hondurans, others are currently forming a migrant caravan in Guatemala

More than 3,500 Central Americans had flown into Guatemala on Friday at US-bound meetings called caravans, officials said headaches for Guatemala and Mexico leaders amid fierce American pressure to curb migration.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted on preventing such groups of migrants from reaching the border of Mexico with the United States, and the last exodus from Honduras that began Wednesday is accompanied by US border agents.

The migrants, some in groups of just a dozen people, while others were caravans of more than 100, said they were planning to unite in the Guatemalan border town of Tecun Uman before they crossed Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said his government was monitoring the situation as migrants approached and said 4,000 jobs were available at the southern border, as well as reception centers and medical assistance.

“We keep an eye on everything,” Lopez Obrador said during a regular press conference.

Lopez Obrador did not say whether Mexico would try to keep the migrants in the southern part of the country. Most Central Americans who escape their poverty and violence want to find their way to the United States.

Under American pressure, Mexican security forces have broken down larger groups as they head north.

New president still has to give his hand to existing pact

On Wednesday, the new president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, suggested that Mexico would prevent caravans from reaching the United States.

Approximately one thousand migrants arrived in Guatemala on Thursday, with local officials returning some of the migrants to the Honduran border to fill in official paperwork, said Alejandra Mena, a spokesperson for the Migration Institute of Guatemala.

“We have not brought people back from Guatemala and we have a total of around 3,543 people who have crossed the border so far,” said Mena.

At least 600 Honduran migrants spent the night under tents in a shelter in Guatemala City, sleeping on mattresses.

“Now we have more experience and know how to treat them,” said Father Mauro Verzeletti, director of the asylum for the migrant house in Guatemala City.

Hondurans walk along a road while participating in the caravan that hopes to reach the United States. (Fabricio Alonso / Reuters)

Migrant caravans are not a recent development to confront American officials, but they have made Trump furious. He made a large caravan to the north in 2018 a centerpiece of his campaign on behalf of the Republicans during the mid-term elections that year, although in the end his party lost control of the House of Representatives of the Democrats.

It is unclear what will happen if the migrants reach the southern border to apply for asylum, or are picked up by patrols trying to cross between the places of entry.

After a policy of divorcing families with outrage has been achieved, the Trump government has implemented policies whereby more and more people are waiting outside the US while their claims are pending, a process that can take years. Refugee proponents also claim that Mexico and Guatemala do not meet the definition of safe third countries because of their rates of violent crime.

Most of the measures have been challenged in court, a process that is still ongoing.

This Tuesday is the one-year anniversary of the arrival of the migrant caravans in Mexico-US. border. Jan Egeland wanted to focus again on the reasons why so many Central Americans have fled their homes – so he decided to follow their path. 8:37 AM

Former President of Guatemala, Jimmy Morales, with weeks in office, agreed with the US government in July last year to take measures aimed at reducing the number of asylum applications in the United States by migrants living in Honduras and El Fleeing Salvador, so Trump averts the threat of economic sanctions.

New leader Giammattei said that a top priority would be the revision of the text of migration agreements with the United States.