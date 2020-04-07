Honest Trailers Pokes Enjoyable At Margot Robbie’s ‘Birds Of Prey’

Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey was roasted in the newest episode of Truthful Trailers.

Warner Bros. and DC’s Birds of Prey marked the lengthy-awaited return of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, who was previous witnessed in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad back again in 2016. Signing up for the admirer-beloved heroine for her next journey have been Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress and Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s Black Canary in their DC Prolonged Universe debut.

Now, Genuine Trailer has introduced its new episode and the Margot Robbie film is the most up-to-date focus on of the video series. As predicted, the video clip factors out some of the criticisms directed toward the film, like the truth that the titular Birds of Prey arguably have little to do in the film.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=JAKHZerZ2jM﻿

Right here is the formal synopsis:

“You at any time listen to the one particular about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted tale explained to by Harley herself, as only Harley can explain to it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous suitable-hand, Zsasz, set a goal on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the not likely foursome have no choice but to workforce up to get Roman down.”

Directed by Cathy Yan from a script penned by Bumblebee author Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Ali Wong, Robert Catrini, and Michael Masini have also been forged in undisclosed roles.

Birds of Prey is now offered on Digital Hd and will be launched on 4K Extremely High definition, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 12, 2020.

