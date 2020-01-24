Honey Lee makes a significant donation with the revenues from the film “Black Money”

Honey Lee donated to a good cause!

On January 24, Honey Lee revealed that she had donated all of her income from her fan reunion and the movie “Black Money”. Human rights defenders, and more.

With the photos, the actress posted that she was grateful to her fans who helped her decide which organizations to donate, saying it made the donations even more meaningful to her. She also added that she is still considering which organizations to donate for her YouTube channel revenue.

Honey Lee thanked those who supported her and wrote, “Happy New Year, and I hope you all rest comfortably during this vacation with your loved ones. Thank you and I love you all! “

