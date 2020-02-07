Honeymoon travelers under 61 people confirmed on cruise ships with corona virus

A British honeymooner is among 41 people on board a cruise ship who learned on Friday that they were infected with the new corona virus, as around 3,700 passengers and crew remained quarantined on board the affected ship.

The newly married couple married in mid-January and celebrated their honeymoon on the Diamond Princess. Photo / via Facebook

Alan Steele, 58, and his wife Wendy were married last month. The couple from Wolverhampton in Great Britain had celebrated with a honeymoon on the Diamond Princess.

“I am infected and will be hospitalized,” Alan said on Facebook messenger. “I have to say that I am not showing any symptoms at the moment.”

Wendy, a nurse, will celebrate her 52nd birthday on February 11, and her husband should start a new job on February 10.

“I asked them to test me,” she said by messenger. “I will not be separated from Alan.”

Japan’s health minister said on Friday that 61 out of 273 people on board the ship were infected with the virus according to recent tests. All people who tested positive were or are being taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Among them are 28 from Japan, 11 from the USA, seven from Australia, seven from Canada, three from Hong Kong, one each from Argentina, Great Britain, New Zealand and Taiwan as well as a Filipino crew member. One is in serious condition, Japanese media reported.

Of the 41 diagnosed patients, 21 are over 70 years old and six are over 80 years old, the Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported, citing the Ministry of Health.

The tests were performed on passengers and crew who were at the highest risk of contracting the virus after an initial health checkup, either because they were showing symptoms or because they had mingled with a Hong Kong passenger who is believed to be the virus has transferred to the aircraft ship before disembarking.

Wendy is scheduled to celebrate her 52nd birthday on February 11 and Alan is scheduled to start a new job on February 10. Photo / Facebook

Ironically, however, Steele said that he appeared to have been selected for an erroneous test when a doctor later apologized for dabbing his neck and not being sure why the newlywed couple had been selected.

“I have the impression that they are very confused,” he said.

All other passengers received thermometers to check their temperatures. Wendy Steele had previously said that many people on board experience a mild cough, but only because of the dry air that circulates through the air conditioner.

Japan’s health minister Katsunobu Kato said Thursday that the quarantine will not be “extended” in principle. He emphasized that the number of tests per day is limited.

Regarding those still on board, Kato said Japan would “give top priority to ensuring their health and we will take thorough measures to prevent the spread of infections.”

Passengers were initially locked in their cabins when the quarantine was imposed on Tuesday, but were allowed to spend some time on deck on Thursday if they were wearing masks, were at least three feet apart, and were not using elevators. They have received rubber gloves that they can wear outside of their cabins.

Japan’s tourism industry has been hit hard by the epidemic, and fears that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics may be disrupted are increasing. In addition to the 61 cases on the cruise ship, 25 people tested the virus positive in Japan.

Kato said that the number of cases on the cruise ship was not among the cases registered by the World Health Organization in Japan, but among the “others”.

However, he denied that Japan had requested the WHO to separate the numbers so that it did not look like a risky destination.

A second ship, the World Dream, will also be quarantined off Hong Kong until the test results and health checks for the 3800 people on board are available after three passengers who sailed between January 19 and 24 were positive for the virus have been tested.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that foreigners should not leave a third cruise ship, the Westerdam, which left Hong Kong on Saturday unless there were special circumstances. The country’s transport minister said Friday that similar measures would be taken for other cruise ships if there were fears of infection on board.