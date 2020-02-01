Honeysuckle fights for Irish champion

% MINIFYHTML37da1acd816283f98ae32d7eaed3f59611%

Honeysuckle

Honeysuckle was forced to work harder than ever to maintain her unbeaten record with the Irish champion of PCI Champions in Leopardstown.

Henry de Bromhead’s mare came up with six wins in the same number of obstacle starts, and recently made a smooth transition to open a company to win Hatton’s two and a half miles Grace Hurdle.

Returning two miles here, there was a lot of confidence in the market with Honeysuckle being kicked out of the 8-11 favorite.

Everything went as planned with Rachael Blackmore after the stable companion Petit Mouchoir on the straight, with nothing threatening to enter the race anymore.

The honeysuckle, however, jumped awkwardly at the last one and handed the initiative to Petit Mouchoir before the strange Darver Star flew out.

Honeysuckle, however, was a race on the railing, which simply took off again to win Darver Star halfway with Petit Mouchoir third in the same distance.