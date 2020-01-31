Hong Jin Young donates masks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus

Hong Jin Young donated to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On January 31, Hong Jin Young donated 5,000 masks to the Asan Police Human Resources Development Institute and the Incheon branch of the Community Chest of Korea.

The Asan Police Human Resources Development Institute building will be used as temporary accommodation for Koreans who resided in Wuhan, China. After being transported to Korea on a chartered aircraft, they will be quarantined in the building, and the masks donated by Hong Jin Young will be used by those who will remain in the building, as well as medical personnel who will be on site. .

Hong Jin Young is said to have been looking for ways to donate in the fight against the coronavirus, when she decided to donate KF94 masks to Hongmade, a brand for which she is an advertising model. The singer said, “With growing concerns about coronaviruses, I have decided to donate these masks in the hope that they will help prevent the spread of the virus. I hope people will continue to wash their hands and wear masks to minimize the risk. “

