[hong-kong-actor-anthony-wong-turns-down-2nd-period-of-food-exhibit-soon-after-putting-on-body-weight]

Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong has declined to proceed internet hosting a clearly show on food items after he place on excess weight from taking pictures the initially time. ― Image by way of Facebook/ Anthony Perry

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 ― Immediately after putting on body weight from filming Viu TV’s food stuff programme What the Food, Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong has declined to shoot the next time.

Wong claimed as a outcome from filming the present, he could not bend over to tie his shoelaces.

“If I carry on to film a next period at other locations, I am scared persons may possibly not recognise me (because of to the pounds acquire),” Hong Kong day-to-day Ming Pao documented Wong as saying.

Wong added that he experienced to go on food plan for 6 months as a consequence from capturing the very first time.

Signing up for him in the show, which will monitor its last episode right now, is Wong’s very good friend Ricky Cheung, who is also a celebrity chef.

Cheung stated he loved filming the exhibit, which took them to Italy to master how to make pizzas from scratch aside from tasting distinct varieties of Italian food stuff.

Wong explained the meals that he loved the most during filming What the Food stuff in Italy was the sturgeon spaghetti, describing the chef who whipped up the dish as “kitchen god”.