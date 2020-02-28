[hong-kong-animals-confront-covid-19-quarantine-after-pet-dog-assessments-constructive]

A guy will take images of canines sporting masks in a stroller in Shanghai February 19, 2020. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Feb 28 — All animals of persons in Hong Kong infected with the coronavirus will be quarantined, with a person canine by now in isolation, the city’s authorities said currently.

The move is the very first claimed scenario any where in the environment of a government quarantining pets above the outbreak and was prompted by a favourable examination in the pet of an infected client.

The canine has been placed in quarantine for 14 days as a precaution but has no “relevant symptoms”, Hong Kong officers explained now.

“Nasal and oral cavity samples examined weak good for Covid-19,” a authorities spokesman mentioned without the need of outlining why they tested the animal in the 1st location.

He reported it was unclear irrespective of whether the puppy had essentially contracted the virus or examined favourable for very low concentrations due to environmental contamination of the dog’s mouth and nose.

The animal was collected from the owner’s residence on Wednesday immediately after the 60-12 months-outdated girl was diagnosed with the contagion and placed in a medical center isolation ward.

It would be carefully monitored, bear even more assessments and held in quarantine until eventually it returned a adverse consequence, authorities reported.

There is no proof domestic animals these types of as canines and cats can capture the virus or transmit it to individuals but the office stated all pets of infected people should really be quarantined and examined for the virus for 14 days.

The economical hub has confirmed 94 conditions of the new coronavirus in human beings, with two deaths earlier this month.

The epidemic, which emerged in central China in December, has infected far more than 83,000 people globally. — AFP