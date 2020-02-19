[hong-kong-data-next-coronavirus-demise,-stories-medical-center-spokeswoman]

Persons have on protecting masks as they walk a downtown avenue pursuing the outbreak of Covid-19, in Hong Kong, February 17, 2020. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Feb 19 — Hong Kong recorded its second loss of life brought on by Covid-19 now, a Princess Margaret Medical center spokeswoman claimed.

The 70-calendar year-outdated gentleman, who had fundamental illnesses, was one particular of the 62 verified conditions in the Chinese-ruled town. — Reuters

