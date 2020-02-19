[Hong Kong data next coronavirus demise, stories medical center spokeswoman]

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
[hong-kong-data-next-coronavirus-demise,-stories-medical-center-spokeswoman]

Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Planet

Wednesday, 19 Feb 2020 10: 34 AM MYT

People wear protective masks as they walk a downtown street following the outbreak of Covid-19, in Hong Kong, February 17, 2020. — Reuters pic
Persons have on protecting masks as they walk a downtown avenue pursuing the outbreak of Covid-19, in Hong Kong, February 17, 2020. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Feb 19 — Hong Kong recorded its second loss of life brought on by Covid-19 now, a Princess Margaret Medical center spokeswoman claimed.

The 70-calendar year-outdated gentleman, who had fundamental illnesses, was one particular of the 62 verified conditions in the Chinese-ruled town. — Reuters

Extra TO Occur

Associated Posts

  • 4 from Hong Kong constructing exhibit virus signs, Lam urges people to stay dwelling
  • Chinese singer-songwriter Hins Cheung closes down HK pastry store thanks to coronavirus
  • Viral hysteria: Hong Kong worry sparks operate on rest room paper

In Earth

Loading…