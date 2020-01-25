Hong Kong declares coronavirus emergency, closure of 2 week school

LAST:

Transport bans have been extended to 16 cities while the number of fatalities is rising to 41.

Hong Kong says schools will be canceled after Lunar New Year’s holiday.

Wuhan is building a second designated hospital to treat patients.

Chinese soldiers have sent 450 medical personnel to Wuhan.

Hong Kong has declared the outbreak of a new virus to be an emergency and will close primary and secondary schools for another two weeks after the new lunar holiday. City leader Carrie Lam also announced on Saturday that trains and flights from the city of Wuhan would be blocked.

The outbreak began in Wuhan in central China and has spread to the rest of the country and abroad while people travel for the holidays. Hong Kong has confirmed five cases of the new disease. Most schools are disabled next week and Lam said they would not reopen until 17 February.

The local South China Morning Post newspaper reported that a marathon in Hong Kong was expected to attract 70,000 participants on February 9 was canceled.

Wuhan, which is already closed, bans most vehicles, including private cars from downtown, in an effort to limit the spread of a new disease that has infected nearly 1,300 people and killed 41.

State media said Saturday that only authorized vehicles to transport supplies and other needs would be allowed after midnight.

Earlier this week, authorities closed off public transport in the city, as well as flights and trains outside the city. They try to prevent the virus from spreading in the city and to other parts of the country.

The transportation bans have been extended to 16 cities, with three more added on Saturday, with a population of more than 50 million people being held hostage by the disease.

In Wuhan, the city of around 11 million people, 6,000 taxis will be allocated to different neighborhoods to help people make ends meet if needed, the English-language newspaper China Daily said.

China’s biggest holiday, the lunar new year, unfolded in the shadow of the worrying new virus. Authorities have canceled a large number of Lunar New Year events and have closed major tourist locations and a cinema.

The latest infection count comes from 29 provinces and cities across China and includes 237 patients in severe condition. All 41 people died in China, including 39 in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, and one in Hebei and Heilongjiang provinces.

The health authorities in the city of Hechi in Guangxi province said the disease had been diagnosed with a 2-year-old girl from Wuhan.

Australia announced its first case on Saturday, a Chinese man in his fifties who returned from China last week. Malaysia said three people tested positive Friday, all the relatives of a father and son from Wuhan who had previously been diagnosed with the virus in neighboring Singapore.

Virus now in France

France said three people had fallen ill with the virus – the first appearance of the disease in Europe. And the United States reported its second case, a Chicago woman in her 60s who was hospitalized after her return from China.

The Chinese army sent 450 medical staff, some with experience in earlier outbreaks, including SARS and Ebola, who arrived late in Wuhan on Friday night to help the many patients admitted to the hospital with viral pneumonia, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The new virus comes from a large family of so-called corona viruses, some of which cause nothing worse than the common cold. Symptoms include cough and fever and, in more severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia, which can be fatal.

SARS, which started in China in late 2002 and killed more than 750 people, was a corona virus.

Shares fell on Wall Street on Friday as the economic fear grew about the growing crisis. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 170 points and the S&P 500 booked its worst day in three months. Shares in healthcare companies declined, along with those in financial institutions, airlines and other companies in the tourism and travel industry.

It is not clear how deadly the new corona virus is, or even whether it is as dangerous as the common flu, which kills tens of thousands of people in the US alone.

The outbreak may not get worse

The rapid increase in reported deaths and diseases does not necessarily mean that the crisis gets worse. Instead, it could be a better monitoring and reporting of the newly discovered virus, which can cause colds and flu-like symptoms, including cough, fever, and shortness of breath, but can worsen pneumonia.

The National Health Commission said Saturday that it is bringing in medical teams from outside of Hubei to help the outbreak, a day after videos circulating online showed crowds of crazy people in masks prepared for investigations and complaints that family members had been sent away to hospitals on capacity.

The Ministry of Commerce is coordinating an effort to deliver more than 2 million masks and other products from elsewhere in the country, Xinhua said.

2nd hospital is being built

Wuhan is throwing over a prefab hospital with 1,000 beds to cope with the crisis. It will be completed on February 3. It will be modeled after a SARS hospital built in just six days during the 2003 SARS outbreak in Beijing.

The city will build a second special hospital to treat patients, according to People’s Daily on Saturday. The facility will have 1,300 beds and is expected to be completed within half a month.

An electrician provides wiring while construction workers drive excavators at the site of a new 1,000-bed field hospital being built for the increasing number of coronavirus patients on Friday in Wuhan. The hospital is ready for February 3 (Getty Images)

In France, health minister Agnes Buzyn said that two infected patients had traveled to China and that France should brace themselves for more such cases. A third case was announced about three hours later in a statement from its ministry.

“We see how difficult it is in today’s world to close borders. In reality, it is not possible,” she said. Buzyn said the authorities want to reach everyone who may have come into contact with the patients: “It is important to control the fire as quickly as possible.”

In the US it was reported that the last person to have the disease did well. The American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have also said that they expect more Americans to be diagnosed with the virus.

Yet, “CDC believes that the direct risk to the American public is currently low, but the situation continues to evolve rapidly,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier from the office.

Because the Chinese authorities fear that public gatherings will speed up the spread of the virus, the outbreak has put pressure on the Lunar New Year. Temples closed their doors, the Forbidden City of Beijing, Shanghai Disneyland and other major tourist destinations closed, and people canceled restaurant reservations for the holidays, normally a time of family reunions, tours, fireworks shows and other festivities in the country of 1.4 billion people .

The vast majority of cases were in and around Wuhan or concerned people who visited the city or had personal connections with the infected. In total, about two dozen cases have been confirmed outside of China, almost all in Asia: Hong Kong, Macao, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Nepal, Australia and Malaysia.

While most deaths were older patients, a 36-year-old man died in Hubei on Thursday.