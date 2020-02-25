[hong-kong-extends-university-suspension-right-until-april-twenty-to-handle-spread-of-virus]

Men and women use protective masks as they wander on a downtown avenue at Tsim Sha Tsui district in Hong Kong February 24, 2020. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Feb 25 — Hong Kong has further prolonged the suspension of colleges until at least April 20 to have the spread of the coronavirus, authorities in the Asian economic hub explained currently as instances of the disorder surged outdoors China.

The city’s Secretary for Training Kevin Yeung claimed lessons would be suspended right until just after the Easter holiday with April 20 being the earliest date to return. Pupils experienced earlier been due to return to classes on March 16.

“As the coronavirus has not shown any indication of dying down, the Instruction Bureau has determined that all educational institutions in Hong Kong will further prolong the suspension,” Yeung stated, including that the correct date of resumption would be evaluated afterwards.

The information comes as the disorder has now killed nearly 2,700 individuals in China and unfold to more nations around the world around the world like Italy, Iran and South Korea.

Numerous educational facilities in Hong Kong have by now switched to on-line learning and classes by convention get in touch with, with assignments presented out on a everyday or weekly foundation.

Secondary pupils will continue to just take most of their examinations as per program from March 27, Yeung stated, with some subjects which includes new music and actual physical training postponed until finally May perhaps.

The Chinese territory has 81 verified situations of the virus and documented two deaths so considerably. — Reuters