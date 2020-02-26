[hong-kong-financial-institutions-experience-coronavirus-toll-on-asset-excellent,-mortgage-expansion]



By Sumeet Chatterjee

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s banking institutions experience at least two quarters of worsening asset high-quality and slowing personal loan progress as the coronavirus outbreak hits trade and purchaser banking, analysts and bankers reported.

Loan providers in the Asian economical hub, such as HSBC and Regular Chartered , are observing a fall in desire for mortgages, credit score card use and corporate loans, bankers with understanding of the subject said.

Hong Kong banking companies have Asia’s biggest exposure to China, which accounted for 29.4% of banking technique belongings in the initially 50 percent of previous 12 months, credit rankings agency Fitch claims.

Some of the banks have previously began stress screening find parts of their China and Hong Kong companies as fears improve of a pandemic of the flu-like virus that originated in China late last calendar year.

“Some of the providers in Hong Kong were being presently hanging from a thread immediately after months of civil unrest and now the virus has come on leading of that,” said Sonny Hsu, senior credit score officer for economic institutions group at Moody’s Investors Services.

“The mixed outcome will be substantially far more. This time, it will be additional of a dilemma loan and credit history cost situation,” Hsu explained.

An extended disruption to economic things to do would weaken the banks’ asset high-quality and profitability, and will be a credit score unfavorable, the rating company explained.

“(The) first quarter is typically a chaotic month for us as consumers operate on their programs for the yr forward. This year, the trade finance quantity is down 15% to 30% in China and Hong Kong,” a senior banker at a large world financial institution in Hong Kong said.

ASSET Excellent

The biggest influence on asset quality in Hong Kong will occur from retail, resorts and property as the city’s economy, presently in recession right after months of anti-governing administration protests, faces increased headwinds thanks to the coronavirus, the banker extra.

Some banking institutions are also involved about the probable press from Chinese authorities to prolong mortgage reimbursement periods as properly as make more affordable credit accessible, the bankers stated.

“We are not pondering about origination of new enterprise considerably – (the) bulk of work is targeted on minimizing the strike to asset high-quality. It won’t be enterprise as common for the following two quarters at least,” a retail banker with a worldwide lender mentioned.

Unemployment in Hong Kong achieved its maximum in a few years in January at 3.four%, when individual bankruptcy petitions submitted rose to 703 final month up from 665 a calendar year-back, data showed.

HSBC, which made 40% of its income from China and Hong Kong in 2019, stated final week it could acquire up to $600 million in further provisions in opposition to financial loan losses if the coronavirus outbreak persists into the second 50 percent.

HSBC declined further comment.

Hong Kong-dependent Financial institution of East Asia (BEA) <0023.HK> claimed previous Wednesday it anticipated a deterioration of 10-20 foundation details in credit cost, the proportion of provisioning for bad financial loans out of whole lending, for its local company in 2020 thanks to the economic downturn. BEA declined to remark more.

StanChart, which also would make the bulk of its earnings in Asia, is envisioned to echo these responses when it studies on Thursday. It declined to remark in advance of its effects.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee Modifying by Alexander Smith)