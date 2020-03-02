[hong-kong-january-retail-sales-tumble-for-12th-thirty-day-period-because-of-to-coronavirus]



FILE Photograph: Buyers cross the road outside Causeway Bay browsing mall in Hong Kong, China, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Picture

By Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s retail revenue fell for the 12th consecutive thirty day period in January, weighed down by a coronavirus outbreak pursuing months of typically violent anti-government demonstrations.

Since Hong Kong recorded its very first coronavirus client in January, tourist arrivals have slowed to a trickle and procuring malls and eating places have been mostly deserted as citizens have stayed indoors.

Retail gross sales in January fell 21.four% from a 12 months before to HK$37.8 billion ($4.86 billion), when compared with a revised 19.4% fall in December, governing administration facts showed on Monday.

In volume terms, retail product sales fell 23.%, in comparison with a revised 21.1% fall in December.

Analysts say retail conditions worsened in February when far more circumstances have been noted. The overall health scare came when the Chinese-ruled town was now grappling with its worst recession in a decade.

Hong Kong, which relies heavily on expending by mainland China readers, has taken measures to cut down the circulation of folks crossing the border and is also issue to travel limits by other governments.

“The company environment of retail trade has turned even additional austere lately, as the risk of (the coronavirus) has introduced inbound tourism just about to a standstill and induced critical disruptions to intake-linked things to do,” a authorities spokesman stated.

Hong Kong unveiled a history spending budget deficit on Wednesday, pledging income handouts to citizens and small business tax breaks.

TOURISM Hit

Tourist arrivals in Hong Kong plunged 52.seven% 12 months-on-year in January, as opposed with a 51.5% plunge in December and a 55.9% slide in November, which was the steepest slide considering that May well 2003 – when the city was hit by an outbreak of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic. (https://bit.ly/2wjlfa0)

January tourist arrivals fell to 3.two million, in accordance to the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB). The selection of mainland people fell 54.two% in January to two.five million.

Vacationer arrivals in the town in February fell to underneath 3,000 a day on regular, from all over 100,000 in January, which was now considerably less than 50 percent the targeted traffic from January 2019, HKTB claimed.

Income of jewellery, watches, clocks and beneficial gifts, which depend seriously on mainland travelers, plunged 41.6% on-calendar year in January, in contrast with a 36.6% drop in December. Medicines and cosmetics fell 32.three%, though division retailer revenue dropped 27%.

The Hong Kong Retail Management Association mentioned it experienced entered “a super-cold winter” threatening its survival and some shops have been on strike, hoping to encourage landlords to decreased rents right up until the town will come again to usual.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu Enhancing by Marius Zaharia and Andrew Cawthorne)