Hong Kong law enforcement arrest democracy activists, media tycoon

HONG KONG — Hong Kong police arrested at minimum 14 veteran professional-democracy lawmakers, activists and a media tycoon on Saturday on prices of joining illegal protests very last 12 months calling for reforms.

Among all those arrested have been 81-year-aged activist and previous lawmaker Martin Lee and democracy advocates Albert Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan and Au Nok-hin.

















































Police also arrested media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who launched nearby newspaper Apple Each day.

Lai, Lee Cheuk-yan and Yeung Sum – a former lawmaker from the Democratic Celebration – have been billed in February in excess of their involvement in a mass anti-governing administration demonstration on Aug. 31 final year. The protests in the semi-autonomous territory versus proposed extradition laws exposed deep divisions in between democracy-minded Hong Kongers and the Communist Get together-ruled central government in Beijing.

The invoice – which would have permitted Hong Kong inhabitants to be despatched to mainland China to stand demo – has been withdrawn, but the protests have continued for more than 7 months, centered close to calls for for voting legal rights and an unbiased inquiry into police perform.

Though the protests commenced peacefully, they increasingly descended into violence following demonstrators became annoyed with the government’s response. They really feel that Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam has dismissed their calls for and utilized the law enforcement to suppress them.

The League of Social Democrats wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday its leaders were amid those people arrested, together with chairman Raphael Wong. They were being accused of taking part in two unauthorized protests on Aug. 18 and Oct. 1 very last yr.















































