Hong Kong law enforcement arrest substantial-profile democracy activists

Police in Hong Kong have arrested at minimum 14 veteran pro-democracy politicians, activists and a media tycoon on expenses of joining illegal protests final calendar year.

Among the those people arrested ended up 81-12 months-aged activist and previous parliamentarian Martin Lee, and democracy advocates Albert Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan and Au Nok-hin.

Police also arrested media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who founded the neighborhood newspaper Apple Day-to-day.

Lai, Lee Cheuk-yan and Yeung Sum – a previous MP from the Democratic Party – were billed in February about their involvement in a mass anti-government demonstration on August 31 last calendar year.

The protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory towards proposed extradition legislation uncovered deep divisions concerning professional-democracy Hong Kongers and the Communist Occasion-dominated central authorities in Beijing.Previous professional-democracy MP Martin Lee (AP)

The invoice – which would have allowed Hong Kong inhabitants to be despatched to mainland China to stand trial – has been withdrawn, but the protests continued for more than seven months, centred all-around demands for voting rights and an independent inquiry into police conduct.

Although the protests commenced peacefully, they more and more descended into violence right after demonstrators grew to become pissed off with the government’s response.

They come to feel that Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam has dismissed their requires and utilized the police to suppress demonstrations.

The League of Social Democrats wrote in a Fb put up that its leaders were amid all those arrested, including chairman Raphael Wong.

They have been accused of participating in two unauthorised protests on August 18 and Oct 1 last calendar year.