Hong Kong ministers admit loopholes in wage subsidy regime, but say policy is still in place

Hong Kong ministers admitted that there were loopholes in the $ 80 billion ($ 10 billion) wage subsidy scheme, as they had disclosed details to finalize a proposed approval to the Legislative Council.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung Kin-chung said sanctions, possibly a fine and even criminal punishment, would be imposed for any deviation from the regime’s regulations. But he also admitted that employers cannot be stopped from cutting wages or requiring employees to take unpaid leave.

Responding to criticisms that companies could replace well-paid employees with low-income ones, Secretary of Labor and Social Security Law Chi-kwong admitted that loopholes were inevitable, hoping that compensation could be granted to the sooner.

The goal is conservation of work. I hope that the public does not focus more on the possible reduction of wages, since many sectors have already experienced it

Matthew Cheung, chief secretary

Under the wage subsidy scheme, the government will pay up to 50% of employee wages for six months, with a limit of HK $ 9,000 per month.

The scheme is part of a $ 137.5 billion ($ 17.4 billion) coronavirus aid package, as Hong Kong confirmed 990 cases by Saturday morning.

Lifeline or limited help? Hong Kong companies react to government aid package

Cheung admitted in a radio show that employees could face pay cuts even if their companies applied for wages.

“The goal is to keep the job. I hope the public does not focus more on the possible reduction of wages, since many sectors have already experienced it,” said Cheung.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung says employees may face pay cuts even if their companies are applying for wages. Photo: Jonathan Wong

“It is up to the employers concerned to ensure that there is no redundancy … we should offer them some flexibility on how to manage their human resources policies.”

But he added that if employers had made unreasonable requests regarding unpaid leave, employees could have approached the labor department for mediation.

Cheung reiterated that all subsidies must go to employees and the government would remember the subsidy if employers had been found to use it for other purposes.

Since we have to act quickly, we need to allow some relaxation. In this condition, some problems are harmless and even valid from another perspective, provided that no fraud has been committed

Chi-kwong law, secretary for work and well-being

“A very important safeguard is to ensure absolute transparency of the system. Any successful candidates and the amount of the grant awarded will be revealed to the public,” he said. “In Hong Kong, we have very active media and unions and I’m sure all of these are important watchdogs.”

“We are also considering imposing a penalty for any deviation from the regulations imposed by the regime,” Cheung said, adding that the entire regime will be finalized next Friday.

The shops closed in the center amid the coronavirus epidemic. Photo: Nora Tam

Speaking to another radio show, Law admitted that loopholes were inevitable, as the government wanted to receive applications in May and distribute quotas starting in June.

“We will not verify the identity of any staff to see if the system is used unreasonably or dishonestly,” Law said when asked if employers could replace well-paid staff with new employees.

“Since we have to act quickly, we have to allow some remarks. In this condition, some problems are harmless and even good from another perspective, as long as no fraud is committed.”

Previously, the law stated that employers could choose a month between January and April as the basis for calculating their wages when applying for a monthly allowance of up to $ 9,000 HK for each of their workers, for six months from the end of June.

As critics have said, some employers have already cut wages in April, Saturday’s law added that they could ban employers from raising wages from April.

Promises of transparency in the Hong Kong wage subsidy regime amid fears of abuse

“These are all initial thoughts, we are still planning the details,” he said, adding that the authorities monitored the social response and called on all employers to be honest.

Cheung, official no. 2 of the city, hoped that with the new scheme, the unemployment rate would not rise to the levels of the period of the acute acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic in 2003, at 8.7 percent.

“The wage subsidy scheme has actually violated our traditional governance model. It is a bold and decisive measure,” said Cheung. “Previously, we believed that the government should not intervene on wages and the best we could do was offer minimum wages.”

Read the original article on the South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.

.