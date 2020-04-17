Hong Kong names fire chief who calls protesters “cockroaches”

Hong Kong’s new fire chief Joseph Leung on Wednesday dismissed criticism of Democracy protesters as “cockroaches” during a conference at the Fire and Ambulance Service Academy in October.

“The streets are not safe because there are a lot of cockroaches, if you shoot them you will be hit,” Leung said during the speech.

The Free Hong Kong Press (HKFP) reported that Leung is trying to deflect outrage over his statement by saying that the speech was not a “public statement” and insisting that anger should be directed at violent radicals, who he assumes to be the. the only subset of the protest movement that he thinks he should be. treated as insects:

The use of dehumanizing language is historically controversial. During the tragic events of World War II until the Rwandan genocide, groups targeted as lower “cockroaches” or “rats” were described.

When asked if he would refer to the protesters as “cockroaches”, Leung said he had never made this comment publicly and did not intend to. He praised the critics as “provoking” the controversy, adding that his comment was “a totally different level compared to violent protesters”.

“If you have to criticize, why not criticize and condemn violent protesters?” Leung asked, adding that the incident had been reviewed by the former department chief and the Civil Service Office.

Leung’s attitude toward the protest movement is especially relevant because members of his department participated in the demonstrations. Hong Kongers sympathetic to the protesters claim that unreasonable investigations and disciplinary actions were triggered by members of the fire services department who did not confront the pro-Beijing political line:

Leung revealed that a total of 11 Fire Service personnel had been detained during the extradition crisis, so far two have been unconditionally released.

The department also received complaints from about 130 officers, who were accused of making inappropriate comments online, some involving profanity and criticism of the police.

He said more than half of the complaints were invalid after an investigation, but disciplinary action could be taken if improper use of the language was found, Leung said. However, he did not comment on the details of the research criteria and which wording would be a valid complaint.

Leung insisted in a press conference that politics would not have an impact on his department management.

“When someone needs help or when someone’s life is threatened, we must do our best to rescue her, regardless of whether she is a citizen, police or even a violent protestor,” he said.

The Morning Post in South China spoke with attorney Antony Dapiran, author of a book on the 2019 movement called Friday, City on Fire: The fight for Hong Kong. Dapiran cited “the law” as using specific or exaggerated criminal allegations against protesters and supporters of the movement, as one of the worst overrides of the Beijing-controlled government in Hong Kong during the long political crisis.

Dapiran thought the coronavirus pandemic would end mass demonstrations daily or weekly, but he predicted that the movement would last, possibly reaffirming its presence on the streets on the July 1 anniversary of the camera shutdown. of the Hong Kong Legislative Council, a milestone event that marked the moment when protesters began attacking the system, instead of trying to work inside it.

Protesters may not be filling the streets right now, but they are still challenging and trying their best to spread their message, and authorities are still flexing the law to gag.

Police today used garbage bags to cover Xi Jinping’s coronavirus cartoons on Kwong Tong #lennonwall

Since when should HK police use political censorship? pic.twitter.com/0VEmuIKo3G

– Studio Incendo (@studioincendo) April 17, 2020

Dapiran’s command card for the move was mixed. In the end, it succeeded in asserting itself through the system, with unrestrained victories for pro-democracy candidates in the last legislative elections, but one of the movement’s primary complaints is that Beijing holds full real power by using the executive branch. . to be controlled by his faithful.

Beijing, meanwhile, can offset its political and economic losses starting in 2019, and maybe even offset a generation of Hong Kong youths as “ lost ” by communism, while considering their long-term goals secure. the island. The protesters did not achieve all of their “Five Demands”, so Beijing and its operatives in the Hong Kong executive can conclude that stubborn intransigence worked for them.

If Dapiran’s analysis is correct and the Chinese Communist Party values ​​the same score in Hong Kong, pro-democracy activists have reason to worry about the raucous pro-Beijing officials who see them as cockroaches starting at a political purge to force them into government. agencies.