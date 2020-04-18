Hong Kong police have stopped veteran activists democracy in the attack

HONG KONG – Hong Kong police have arrested 14 activists on Saturday in connection with illegal assembly charges, the biggest blow to the city’s pro-democracy movement since mass protests erupted last year.

Among those detained in the swoop are prominent Democratic Party founder and senior barrister Martin Lee, 81, millionaire tycoon Jimmy Lai, 71, and former lawmaker and barrister Margaret Ng, 72, according to media and political sources.

In all, nine former lawmakers were arrested.

Democratic lawmaker Claudia Mo, who was not among those arrested, said the city government, led by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, is trying “to introduce a ring of terrorism in Hong Kong.”

“They are doing their best to try to silence, overthrow, the local opposition,” said Mo, pointing to upcoming legislative elections in September where Democrats hope to regain their former veto power at city council .

Hong Kong police superintendent Lam Wing-ho told reporters 14 people aged 24 to 81 were arrested for organizing and participating in “unlawful assemblies” August 18 and October 1 and 20 last year. He did not meet 14.

Those days saw huge and sometimes violent protests all over the city.

Five of the 14 were arrested for holding unauthorized public meetings on Sept. 30 and Oct. 19, Lam said.

They were all due to appear in court on May 18, but Lam said many arrests were possible. It is unknown if any of those arrested on Saturday will be held in detention.

The raids marked the biggest crackdown on the pro-democracy movement since the beginning of anti-government protests across the British colony in June last year.

NEW PUSH FOR SECURITY LAW

The shooters have previously targeted a bill now proposing to send suspects to mainland China for trial but protests have extended to requests for full democracy and a public investigation of the use of police force.

Lai was arrested on similar charges in late February, along with veteran activists Lee Cheuk-yan and Yeung Sum, who were also arrested Saturday.

The arrests have come after several months of relative calm amid a slight coronavirus lockdown but as city and city government officials are launching a new push for tougher national law in security for Hong Kong.

The Asian financial hub returned to Beijing in 1997 under the formula of “one country, two systems” that guaranteed it broad independence not seen in mainland China, and a high degree of autonomy.

A previous attempt to draft a national security law for Hong Kong, known as Article 23, was met with mass protests in 2003 and was abandoned.

The Hong Kong government and security authorities have recently described some of the acts of democracy movement near terrorism.

Authorities are increasingly using the threat of terrorism to justify the need for new national security laws, a requirement under the By-Laws – the mini-constitution that guarantees Hong Kong’s broad independence and outlines its relationship in Beijing.

Authorities in Hong Kong have arrested more than 7,800 people for their involvement in last year’s protests, including many of those rent charges that could carry jail terms of up to 10 years.

It is unclear how many of them are in custody. China’s state media has repeatedly asked Hong Kong’s independent judiciary to take drastic measures against the protests. (Reporting by Jessie Pang, Anne Marie Roantree, Writing by Greg Torode by Greg Torode Editing by Robert Birsel)