HONG KONG – Hong Kong police arrested on Saturday about a dozen democracy activists on charges of illegal assembly on raids across the financial, media and political hubs said.

Believed to be among those detained in the swoop are prominent Democratic Party founders and senior barrister Martin Lee, 81, a RTHK broadcaster. In all, nine former lawmakers were arrested.

Hong Kong police have yet to confirm the arrests, which the media said were related to the marches on August 18 and October 1 last year – both days of large and sometimes violent protests across the city.

The media showed police footage outside the tycoon publishing house Jimmy Lai, a financial supporter of the city’s pro-democracy movement.

Lai was arrested on similar charges in late February, along with veteran activists Lee Cheuk-yan and Yeung Sum. It is unclear whether he was among those arrested on Saturday, while others named by the media could not be contacted.

The raids marked the biggest crackdown on the pro-democracy movement since the outbreak of large and sometimes violent protests against the government throughout the British colonies in June last year.

The shooters have previously targeted a bill now proposing to send suspects to mainland China for trial but protests have extended to requests for full democracy and a public investigation of the use of police force.

Saturday’s arrest came after months of relative calm amid a partial coronavirus lock but as city and city government officials have launched a new proposal for more difficult national security law for Hong Kong.

Democratic lawmaker Claudia Mo, who was not among those arrested, said the government, led by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, is trying “to introduce a ring of terrorism in Hong Kong.”

“They are doing their best to try to silence, overthrow, the local opposition,” he said, pointing to the upcoming legislative elections in September in which Democrats hope to regain their former veto power at city meetings.

Authorities in Hong Kong have arrested more than 7,800 people for their involvement in protests, including many on furious charges that could carry jail terms of up to 10 years.

It is unclear how many of them are in custody.

The Hong Kong government and security authorities have recently described some of the acts of democracy movement near terrorism.

Authorities are increasingly using the threat of terrorism to justify the need for new national security laws, a requirement under the By-Laws – the mini-constitution that guarantees Hong Kong’s broad independence and outlines its relationship in Beijing.

Hong Kong returned to Beijing in 1997 under the formula of “one country, two systems” guaranteeing its wide independence not seen in mainland China, and a high degree of autonomy.

A previous attempt to draft a national security law for Hong Kong, known as Article 23, was met with mass protests in 2003 and was abandoned. (Reporting by Jessie Pang, Anne Marie Roantree, Writing by Greg Torode by Greg Torode Editing by Robert Birsel)