[hong-kong-protesters-mark-7-months-given-that-brutal-mob-attack]

Citizens have on facial masks as they march to protest from the government’s program to established up a quarantine web site shut to their local community amid the Covid-19 outbreak, in Hong Kong, China February 2, 2020. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Feb 21 — Hong Kong protesters, lots of dressed in black and wearing surgical masks amid fears about the new coronavirus, held sit-ins in the Chinese-ruled metropolis these days to mark 7 months due to the fact an attack by an armed mob on anti-authorities demonstrators.

Protesters collected in at the very least two areas, like additional than 100 around the northern Yuen Long prepare station, in the New Territories and in the vicinity of the border with the mainland, where additional than 100 white-shirted men defeat up black-shirted activists and passers-by on July 21.

Law enforcement arrived in for popular criticism at the time for not protecting against the assault, and for not instantly apprehending any of the attackers when they retreated into a close by village and were surrounded by officers.

The protesters chanted slogans nowadays which includes “Liberate Hong Kong! Revolution of our times” and “Hong Kong independence, the only way out!”

“We will never fail to remember what took place on July 21,” reported Lily, a protester dressed in black, element of a group of a number of dozens at the Causeway Bay metro station on Hong Kong island.

“We should not neglect to resist inspite of the outbreak of the Wuhan pneumonia,” she mentioned, referring to the central city in mainland China where the Covid-19 outbreak originated.

The Yuen Lengthy violence was a person of the maximum-profile assaults since protests against a now-withdrawn extradition invoice escalated in June very last yr.

The motion has considering the fact that broadened to incorporate demands for total democracy for the former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997, with protesters indignant at perceived Chinese meddling in the city’s promised freedoms, a cost Beijing denies. Only a very small minority are contacting for independence.

Protests have lost their intensity this yr, with several individuals averting massive crowds in the densely populated fiscal hub because of to the Covid-19 outbreak which has killed two of the 69 sufferers in the city.

But the outbreak has exacerbated anger with the city’s management and the impact of Communist Celebration rulers in Beijing. In distinct, Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam’s refusal to seal the border with mainland China, noticed by a lot of as a go to appease Beijing, has infuriated several.

Lam has mentioned a full closure of the border would be impractical, inappropriate and discriminatory and that the government’s response to the disaster was based mostly on scientific advice and experienced no political criteria.

There have been sporadic weekend protests drawing hundreds considering the fact that Hong Kong documented its first patient final month, demanding complete closure of the border and opposing some structures currently being turned into quarantine centres. These have been mostly peaceful.

But protesters past thirty day period torched the ground ground of 1 making thanks to be set up as a quarantine centre, forcing authorities to ditch the approach.

A Hong Kong law enforcement officer was verified to be contaminated with the coronavirus today. The 48-calendar year-outdated officer experienced attended a banquet with 59 other police in the island’s Western district on Tuesday, law enforcement reported.

Everyone who attended is now quarantined.

Tv footage confirmed some protesters popping a champagne bottle to rejoice — the law enforcement grew to become a target of protest violence past yr amid accusations of brutality, a cost they deny. — Reuters