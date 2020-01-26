Hong Kong protesters set fire to planned virus quarantine building

HONG KONG – A group of demonstrators set fire to the lobby of a newly built Hong Kong residential building on Sunday that the authorities wanted to use as a quarantine facility as public concerns at the financial center about the corona virus outbreak increased.

A Reuters witness saw several masked protesters dressed in black storm into the public apartment block in Hong Kong’s Fanling district near the border with China and light a Molotov cocktail before they run away. Black smoke poured from the building and a fire alarm sounded. Windows were smashed.

Earlier in the afternoon, hundreds of regular Hong Kong citizens had blocked the streets leading to the building with brick and other rubbish as the anger at the government’s plans to convert the building to a quarantine zone increased as the number of confirmed cases in the City rose to six on Sunday.

“We are unhappy with the government choosing this settlement as a (quarantine) separation village because it is in close proximity to a residential area and an elementary school,” said a 28-year-old resident named Tsang.

The Hong Kong government’s demand to block the financial center’s border with mainland China has also increased to further minimize the risk of infection.

Earlier on Sunday, the Hong Kong authorities announced that they would “convert Fai Ming Estate, an unoccupied public property in Fanling, to makeshift homes for quarantine and observing close contacts without symptoms if necessary.”

In the afternoon, health officials announced that 107 people were in quarantine and there were 77 suspected cases.

The new coronavirus’ ability to spread is increasing and infections may continue to increase, the Chinese health commission said on Sunday. Nearly 2,000 people in China were infected and 56 were killed by the disease.

A handful of cases have been reported outside of China, including Thailand, Australia, the United States and France. Health authorities around the world are working to prevent a pandemic.