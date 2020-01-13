Hong Kong refuses entry to the director of Human Rights Watch

Loading...

HONG KONG – The authorities in Hong Kong prevented the head of Human Rights Watch from entering Chinese territory on Sunday.

Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, had planned to release the organization’s annual world report this week in Hong Kong. The report focuses on China’s efforts to “deliberately undermine the international human rights system,” Roth said in a video posted on Twitter.

The move to arrest Roth follows China’s promise to sanctioning organizations that it has “poorly done” in the context of anti-government protests that have plagued Hong Kong for more than seven months. Human Rights Watch, the National Endowment for Democracy and Freedom House, was one of the groups led by sanctions.

Roth, an American, shared on Twitter that airport immigration officials told him he couldn’t enter Hong Kong. When he asked for the reason, they repeatedly told him that it was “immigration reasons” without going into more detail.

Roth said he had visited Hong Kong several times and this was the first time he had been refused entry.

Mass demonstrations – underpinned by distrust of the ruling Chinese Communist Party – began in Hong Kong in June. Protesters protested an extradition law that was later withdrawn. Since then, the movement has been expanded to include demands for electoral reform and an independent investigation into the suspected brutality of the police.

Hong Kong, a former British colony, was brought back to China in 1997. As part of One Country, Two Systems, the territory has been granted greater democratic rights than the mainland. But protesters say that their freedoms under Chinese President Xi Jinping have been steadily undermined.

“My denial of entry pales in comparison to the harassment that Chinese activists routinely suffer,” Roth said in a statement from Human Rights Watch.

“China’s efforts to interfere in the work of international groups like Human Rights Watch is a form of global censorship that the government should resist before it is too late,” he said.

