February 5 (UPI) – Hong Kong announced on Wednesday that all travelers from mainland China will have to remain in quarantine for 14 days after the rapidly spreading novel corona virus has reached 492 deaths worldwide.

In the face of increasing pressure to fully close the border, Prime Minister Carrie Lam said that the mandatory quarantine would apply to all travelers from China, regardless of their nationality. It is effective Saturday.

City medics have been on strike since Monday to force Lam to close all of the Kong Kong-mainland border crossings, but she resisted and opened a handful of land crossings, the airport, and the Kai Tak cruise terminal.

One of the 492 deaths from the virus was recorded in Hong Kong. Another was in the Philippines, while the remaining 490 were in mainland China, mainly in or around the epicenter of the eruption in Wuhan City.

Princess Cruises quarantined Wednesday and locked 3,700 passengers and crew on a ship anchored in Yokohama, Japan after 10 people on board tested positive for the corona virus.

Passengers must stay on board the Diamond Princess ship for two weeks, as required by the Japanese Ministry of Health.

“These 10 people who were notified will be brought ashore by the Japanese Coast Guard’s craft and transported to local hospitals for treatment by Japanese medical personnel on land,” the company said.

Those who are quarantined on board receive free internet and telephone service during the quarantine, as the ship regularly goes to sea to “perform normal ship operations”. Yokohama brings food, provisions and other supplies on board.

Nearly 25,000 people in China were infected with the corona virus (2019-nCoV) that occurred in early December. According to the World Health Organization, at least 159 people in 23 countries other than China are infected with the disease.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed 11 cases of the virus in the United States, of which 82 are under investigation.

In the meantime, two flights that evacuated hundreds of US citizens from Wuhan started in China on Wednesday.

The U.S. North Command said in a statement that the U.S. State Department manned 350-passenger flights to California military bases.

Both flights were on their way to Travis Air Force Base in Solano County, where one of the planes will refuel before it leaves for its final destination, Miramar Marine Corps Air Station, San Diego.

The Department of Defense announced that it was ready to receive the two planes that were scheduled to land on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, passengers at the two bases where the Department of Defense said they “are working closely with our liaison partners and will continue to support the requested situation” are subjected to a 14-day quarantine ordered by the CDC.

The flights took place a week after the U.S. government flew 195 citizens from Wuhan, the epicenter of a fatal coronavirus outbreak, to Air Reserve Base, Riverside County, California.

After the first evacuation flight, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters in Uzbekistan that they are working to bring more US citizens home from Wuhan, which has been blocked by the Chinese government for several weeks to stop the outbreak.

The news of the departing flights comes amid tense US-China relations when the Asian nation criticized Washington’s response to the outbreak and accused it of fueling fear of the disease by increasing its travel advice to China while offering from not doing justice.

“The United States has said on several occasions that it wants to help China,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said on Tuesday. “We would be happy if this help arrives soon.”

The US State Department told US citizens still living in Wuhan that they may be able to arrange further evacuation flights on Thursday.

“The Chinese health authorities will examine travelers at the airport and may refuse boarding to anyone who has health concerns,” the US embassy said in China. “You can also refuse to allow the family members of the passenger to board the vehicle or involuntarily bring people with health concerns to the hospital.”

Defense Minister Assistant Secretary Jonathan Rath Hoffman told reporters on Tuesday that Defense Secretary Mark Esper had asked the Department of Health and Human Resources for assistance to quarantine up to 1,000 people if needed at the Air Reserve Base in March should.