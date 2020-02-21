[hong-kong-stocks-close-lower-on-virus-anxieties]

The name of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Restricted is exhibited at the entrance in Hong Kong, China January 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Feb 21 — Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower these days as the soaring toll from the lethal coronavirus exterior China fanned fears the epidemic’s impression on earnings and financial expansion could be worse than anticipated.

The Hang Seng Index fell one.one per cent, or 300.35 factors, to 27,308.81.

Mainland China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed up .three for each cent, or nine.52 points, to three,039.67.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks shares on China’s second exchange, was up one.1 per cent, or 21.21 details, at 1,907.35. — AFP