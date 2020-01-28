Hong Kong stops trains from mainland China as the virus spreads

BEIJING – Hong Kong’s leader has announced that all rail links to mainland China will be cut off as of Friday as fears of a new virus spread. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Tuesday that both the high-speed station and the regular station would be closed.

China’s death toll from a new viral disease, which is of increasing concern worldwide, rose by 25 to at least 106 on Tuesday when Japan, the United States and other governments were ready to fly their citizens out of the blocked city at the center of the outbreak.

This includes the first death in Beijing and 24 other deaths in Hubei Province, which were the first to appear in December due to the newly identified corona virus.

Asian equity markets fell for a second day and were worried about the global economic impact of the virus.

China’s increasingly drastic containment efforts began with flight, train, and bus connections to Wuhan, a city of 11 million people. This ban has spread to 17 cities with more than 50 million inhabitants in the most far-reaching disease control measures ever imposed.

China extended New Year’s Day by three days to Sunday to reduce the risk of infection by closing offices and factories across the country and keeping the public at home. The authorities in Shanghai, a global business center with a population of 25 million, extended the vacation in this city for another week until February 9.

The Hong Kong government announced that some government offices will be closed at least until Monday, allowing unneeded public employees to work from home.

