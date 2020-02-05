Hong Kong to quarantine people from mainland China amid a corona virus outbreak

The last:

Hong Kong says that all visitors to mainland China will undergo 14 days of quarantine amid coronavirus.

China says that from Wednesday there have been 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases on the mainland.

2 cruise ships under quarantine – 1 from Japan, 1 in Hong Kong.

B.C. reports a 2nd suspected case of coronavirus. Fifties woman had been in contact with family members who had been in Hubei province, say provincial health officials.

Canada’s Public Health Agency says the risk for coronavirus Canadians is low.

The Hong Kong leader says that all people entering the mainland, including Hong Kong residents, have to undergo 14 days of quarantine due to the corona virus outbreak. Carrie Lam said the measure will take effect on Saturday so that day travelers in Hong Kong can make the necessary arrangements.

She said the government is looking for more quarantine facilities in addition to three current camps.

Lam said the government has been vigilant and does not hesitate to take strict measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Thousands of medical workers have gone on strike on the territory to demand that the mainland border be completely closed. The city government has kept two crossings open, partly to let food in from the mainland.

She also said that two cruise terminals – including one where a cruise ship is currently in quarantine – will be closed.

Another cruise ship is under quarantine in a Japanese port. Princess Cruises told CBC News that there were 251 Canadians on the Diamond Princess, which is currently off the Japanese coast. None of the Canadians tested positive for coronavirus in the first step of a screening process, an email from the company said.

Lam said she remains optimistic that the city can overcome the epidemic, but urged all citizens to “put aside our differences and get our cause together”.

The viral outbreak has infected more than 24,500 people worldwide.

As of Wednesday, China had reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases on the mainland. Moreover, Hong Kong has had 17 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. The majority of deaths occurred in the central province of Hubei, where diseases of the new type of coronavirus were first discovered in December.

Residents wear masks and raincoats as volunteers to record the temperature of passengers at a bus stop in Tin Shui Wai, a border city in Hong Kong, on Tuesday. Anyone who enters Hong Kong from mainland China will soon be subject to a 14-day quarantine. (Tyrone Siu / Reuters)

Health officials in British Columbia announced a new suspected coronavirus case on Tuesday. Dr. Bonnie Henry said the most recent suspected case is a woman in her fifties who lives in the Vancouver area. Members of her family had been to Hubei province, Henry said.

Family members minimize contact with people outside the woman’s home where they are staying. Henry said the woman is isolated and stable at home and is monitoring Vancouver Coastal Health with everyone with whom the woman has been in contact.

If the B.C. case is confirmed by the national testing laboratory in Winnipeg, it would be Canada’s fifth confirmed case. The Public Health Agency of Canada says the risk for coronavirus Canadians is low.