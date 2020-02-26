[hong-kong-unveils-$fifteen-billion-in-reduction-against-coronavirus,-protests]



Hong Kong Fiscal Secretary Paul Chan delivers the once-a-year spending plan at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong unveiled measures value HK$120 billion ($15 billion) in its annual spending budget on Wednesday to bolster an economic system grappling with a coronavirus outbreak and months of anti-authorities protests.

Money Secretary Paul Chan stated the steps would incorporate handouts of HK$10,000 for citizens more mature than 18.

