Hong Kong will welcome HSBC, the standard charterer if they move the office to the city, says the minister

HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank would have been welcomed by the government if they moved their headquarters to Hong Kong, said a senior minister, adding that the city has met the regulatory and commercial requirements of international lenders.

“HSBC has always had many operations in Asia and Hong Kong, while a substantial part of its profitability also comes from the region. Likewise, Standard Chartered Bank also has a large exposure in Hong Kong and Asia. Regulations and business opportunities in Hong Kong it is very good. We would be delighted if HSBC or Standard Chartered Bank decided to move here, “said James Lau Yee-cheong, the city’s secretary for financial services and the Treasury, in a recent interview.

Lau’s comments come after London-based lenders – also two of the city’s three currency issuing banks along with the Bank of China (Hong Kong) – said Wednesday that they would cancel dividend payments in the fourth quarter and first three quarters of 2020, at the behest of the United Kingdom Prudential Regulation Authority, an arm of the Bank of England and their main regulator. The cancellation is intended to allow them to reserve more funding for small and medium-sized businesses amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the first time since 1946 that HSBC has canceled its dividends. Last week, both banks suffered the biggest sell-off in a decade, while investors and brokers asked HSBC to move its headquarters to Hong Kong to avoid UK regulatory requirements.

“We made a weighted home decision in 2016, and we have no plans to change it so far. Hong Kong is one of our two domestic markets and continues to make a major contribution to the group. We trust in Hong Kong’s resilience as a financial center and are committed to to support its continued growth and development, “an HBSC spokeswoman said on Sunday.

Non-payment of dividends is the third time in the past two decades that Hong Kong has prepared the red carpet for HSBC. In 2008 it was thought that he would return to the city for tax reasons; in 2015 for the spin-off of its retail business in the United Kingdom; and in 2016 due to the Brexit vote.

HSBC, founded in Hong Kong in 1865, moved its London office to meet a regulatory requirement for expansion in the United Kingdom after the acquisition of Midland Bank in 1993.

Hong Kong, HSBC’s “H”, is the bank’s largest single geographic market. Last year HSBC earned 49% of its adequate revenue from Asia and around a third of its shares are held by retail investors, who depend on its dividends for income.

But as a UK-based bank, he felt he had to follow the BoE’s call, as did several other British banks, including Standard Chartered, Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group.

Meanwhile, last week the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), the de facto central bank of the city, said it had not requested local lenders to suspend dividend payments because the local banking sector was well capitalized.

“Hong Kong’s financial markets will continue to benefit from the development of projects in the Greater Bay Area, which will offer many opportunities to international financiers,” said Lau. “The current epidemic could lead to some slowdown, but it is not a financial crisis. The Hong Kong government has introduced many relief measures – and we will offer more – to help companies cope with the economic impact. of the pandemic. ”

He stressed that the average capital adequacy ratio of local banks stood at 20.7 percent at the end of last year, above the minimum requirement of 8 percent. He said Hong Kong lenders have already provided 9,000 small businesses with HK $ 57 billion (USD 7.3 billion) in loans under special relief programs.

“HSBC should move its headquarters to Hong Kong to make HKMA the main regulator and not eliminate dividends. Brokers and local investors will continue to put pressure on the bank to move its base to Hong Kong and reconsider his decision on dividend payments. He should at least consider paying the dividend in shares, so as not to affect his cash flow, “said Gordon Tsui, president of the Hong Kong Securities Association.

Standard Chartered, which has always been based in the UK, was not met for comment.

