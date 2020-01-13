Hong Kong workers flock to unions as a new protest tactic

Loading...

HONG KONG – Before the Hong Kong protests started in June, Chris Ngai spent most of his free time playing World of Warcraft and finding new cocktail recipes. The 24-year-old junior engineer with glasses is now founding a union.

His goal is to increase pressure on the Hong Kong government, which has so far made no political concessions to the demonstrators’ demands for more democracy in the Chinese-governed city, despite the fact that millions of people were walking on the streets.

“The ongoing democracy movement has fundamentally changed people’s lives,” said Ngai the day before he set up a stand along the route on January 1 to attract new members. “It has forced many ignorant people to stand up.”

As violent clashes with the police become more common, the democracy movement has reached a point where there is “anger and hopelessness,” Ngai said, and it needs new tactics.

Ngai said he and his team had convinced about 90 engineers, architects, and construction workers to join his Hong Kong construction and engineering union last month.

His booth was just one of dozens on the 4 km long New Year’s march, each with its own flag and logo. Hundreds of people queued to join new unions for civil servants, hotel workers, theater professionals, and others.

Ngai and his co-organizers have been at the forefront of the biggest effort to unite the ultra-capitalist financial mecca Laissez Faire, where bargaining rights are not even recognized, since Britain returned the city to China in 1997.

They are also at the forefront of the Hong Kong democracy movement, which is keen to experiment and is looking for more effective forms of protest.

“The movement has gained ad hoc character,” said Ma Ngok, a political scientist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. “Now more people think the movement could be a long haul, so they need a better organized base to keep it going.”

About 40 democracy-friendly unions, including the Ngai, have been formed or are in the process of registering with the government in recent months, with dozens of unions beginning to organize, according to the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions (HKCTU).

The confederation, which started crashing union formation courses last month, said that around 2,000 people have joined unions this year and thousands more joined in late 2019. The city has approximately 7.4 million inhabitants.

Ministry of Labor records indicate that 25 new unions were registered last year, compared to 13 in 2018. 18 of these were created in the second half of the year as protests escalated.

Like many new protest tactics, the call to form a union first spread through the encrypted messaging app Telegram, which grew to more than 74,000 subscribers in less than three months to promote work organization.

Traditional unions in Hong Kong are primarily seen by citizens as clubs for hobby classes, banquets, and retail discounts. The new unions are more motivated to protect workers from being punished by employers for expressing their views.

About two months after the protests began in June over a law that has since been withdrawn that would have allowed extradited criminals to be extradited to China, the demonstrators were awakened by Beijing’s powers. Mainland air traffic control ordered Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific to suspend employees who are involved in or support demonstrations.

Many new trade unionists claim the problem is widespread, especially if the bosses want to avoid conflict with China because they fear it will damage the business.

A 26-year-old woman, who identified herself as Cynthia, reported that she had heard of an accounting firm that had hastily organized lunch for all employees, while at the same time protesting a lot that many of her colleagues wanted to attend during their break. She described this as “oppression” and said it was one of the reasons why she was helping to create the Bro’Sis Labor Union for accounting.

Some employees have been reprimanded for making political statements about their personal Facebook accounts, said Gary Chan, secretary of the Hong Kong Financial Industry Employees General Union, who has recruited 160 members since late September.

Programmer Alex Tang said his newly formed 280-strong Hong Kong information technology workers’ union is building a database of employers who will not threaten or fire personnel to support protests.

Many believe that unions will provide security in numbers.

“If we go on strike as individuals, we may be suppressed by companies,” said a 23-year-old deputy architect with the last name Lam, who used a black face mask to line up at Ngai’s booth on January 1.

The urge to form a union comes as Hong Kong is struggling with a recession as tourist numbers and retail sales decline in the face of violent protests.

While the new unions may not promise much in terms of immediate economic benefits, they may be able to organize more effective strikes over time and address the city’s deep inequalities, said Eli Friedman, an associate professor at Cornell University, who studies work in China.

“It is too early to say whether they will have union density to exercise this type of power,” said Friedman.

Many new union leaders recognize that it will take some time to gain members and change the culture’s attitude towards unions. However, they are committed to improving workers’ rights, with the long-term goal of organizing mass strikes to increase pressure on the government and give everyone the right to vote for the city’s leader.

“It’s a numbers game,” said Lee Cheuk-yan, HKCTU general secretary and former democracy-friendly politician.

“We need to stay organized over the long term and build Hong Kong people’s awareness of the past six months,” said Lee. “All unions will decide together when it’s time to go on strike.”

