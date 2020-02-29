hong-sang-soo-wins-most-effective-director-at-70th-berlin-movie-pageant

Hong Sang Soo snagged the Silver Bear for Very best Director at this year’s Berlin International Film Competition (Berlinale)!

On February 29 area time, the director attended the prestigious award ceremony jointly with actresses Kim Min Hee and Search engine marketing Younger Hwa, the stars of his new film “The Lady Who Ran.”

The motion picture, which premiered at the festival before this week, tells the tale of a lady who satisfies a few mates from her past—two of them deliberately, one of them by chance—while her spouse is absent on a organization trip.

“The Lady Who Ran” marks Hong Sang Soo’s fourth film to be screened at the Berlinale, and it gained him his pretty initially Silver Bear this 12 months, making him only the next Korean director in Berlinale historical past to gain the award for Greatest Director (subsequent Kim Ki Duk).

During his acceptance speech, Hong Sang Soo remarked, “I want to thank everyone. Thank you to the folks who worked for me, the organizers of the film festival, and the judges.”

He then expressed his gratitude to Kim Min Hee and Seo Young Hwa by inquiring them to rise, detailing, “I’d like it if the actresses could stand and acquire an ovation.”

The Silver Bear for Greatest Director of the 70th #Berlinale goes to #HongSangsoo for “Domangchin yeoja” (The Female Who Ran). pic.twitter.com/7PfxPaeU1A — Berlinale (@berlinale) February 29, 2020

Congratulations to Hong Sang Soo!

Source (one)