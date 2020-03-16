Hong Suk Chun Shares Thoughts About Getting To Near Itaewon Cafe For 1st Time In 12 Yrs Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Hong Suk Chun will be closing his cafe due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

On March 16, the Tv persona shared shots of his vacant cafe on Instagram together with a assertion about halting functions.

He wrote, “It’s been about 12 years since My Chelsea opened in Itaewon and it’s a retail store that I’ve operate without resting for a solitary working day. It is briefly shut down because last week owing to COVID-19. I’m tearing up. The regular rent on your own is 9.35 million received (around $7,600). I’m having this time to relaxation and it gave me a thought. If there is anyone who needs to use this room, is overflowing with passion, and would make great content material, make sure you call me. I believe we could have pleasurable with each other, whether or not it be food, a flea industry, filming for YouTube, or distributing specialty products in link with the local federal government [laughter]. It can also be articles that I’m planning to share on the net.”

He ongoing, “I’ll pay out the rent. You should call me if you have a pop-up retail outlet in the key location of Itaewon in Seoul and have goods you want to introduce to prospects. You can make contact with me via direct message. When the financial state is poor like this, I think the reply is to obtain ideas and passion to assistance each and every other. Let’s have a new start out. I will not sit continue to and be ruined by COVID-19. Let’s consider to obtain toughness. Very good luck to the metropolis of Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province. To those people who are self-utilized, you should obtain power. Compact businesses, I hope all of you will get power. Everyone doing the job to quit the outbreak, remember to dangle in there. Let’s keep our chin up, South Korea.”

