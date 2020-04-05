Honolulu police arrested 8 for violation of coronavirus emergency orders

Eight people have been arrested since Thursday on suspicion of state or countywide emergency violations due to coronavirus pandemics, according to police records records.

All arrested were men, ages 19 to 50. Police arrested most of them in connection with other offenses, such as driving without a license, liquor violation, or warrant.

Some of those arrested include:

>> A 50-year-old man was arrested near Waikiki Shell about 2:30 p.m. Thursday for warrants and on suspicion of violating emergency rules.

>> A 19-year-old man was arrested about 10:20 p.m. Thursday near Liliha and North Kukui streets on suspicion of violating liquor laws and emergency regulations.

>> A 24-year-old man was arrested Friday at 5:50 a.m. for investigation of a violation of emergency regulations near Kapahulu Avenue and Charles Street. He was released after posting $ 500 bail.

>> A 39-year-old man was taken into custody on Dillingham Boulevard at approximately 9:35 a.m. Saturday on suspected criminal property damage, a drug offense, and violation of emergency regulations.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell issued a stay-at-home, work-from-home order for Oahu March 22, followed by Gov. David Ige, who issued a stay-at-home order for the state on March 23. Both orders are in effect until April 30.

Violations of rules created during a state of emergency are a misdemeanor punishable by up to a $ 5,000 fine and one year imprisonment.

Click here to see our full coverage of coronavirus outbreaks. Submit your coronavirus news tips.