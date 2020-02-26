[honor-magicbook:-slim-laptops-with-flagship-capabilities-for-the-masses]

The MagicBook will come in possibly 14” and 15.6” solution, and each are powered by AMD Ryzen five 3500U with Radeon Vega 8 graphics. ― Picture by means of SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 ― Honor has also launched its MagicBook collection for the world wide market place. The Huawei sub-manufacturer is now pushing its Pc company aggressively outdoors of China with its lineup of compact, slim and moveable laptops.

The MagicBook arrives in either 14” and 15.6” solution, and both of those are run by AMD Ryzen five 3500U with Radeon Vega 8 graphics. Both variants drive a Complete Hd resolution of 1920×1080 pixels in an aspect ratio of 16:9. With its skinny bezels, the 14” has a monitor-to-body ratio of 84 per cent although the 15.6” variation has a greater ratio of 87 per cent.

The Honor laptops come with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of PCIe SSD storage. Nevertheless, there’s also a higher spec 512GB storage option if you want more. Though this is focused for the masses, the MagicBook does arrive with a amount of nifty functions including a hidden pop-up webcam digicam which is positioned among the the operate keys and a power button that has an built-in fingerprint sensor. For a seamless expertise among your smartphone and laptop, there is also Honor MagicLink which can be activated by tapping on the NFC tag on the laptop computer.

Even though it has a trim profile, the MagicBook still comes with a solitary USB-C port with quickly charging, two full-sized USB-A ports and an HDMI port. On a one demand, the MagicBook 14 can very last up to 10 several hours and it even supports 65W speedy charging through USB-C. Out of the box, it runs on Windows 10, so you will not have to worry about obtain to Microsoft Office and all of your favorite desktop applications.

The MagicBook will come in two colours, House Grey and Mystic Silver. As an included touch, there are blue highlights all-around the chamfers of the lid.

In Europe, the MagicBook 14 an 15 with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced from €599 (about RM2,748) and it will be launched at the stop of March. The higher-spec MagicBook 14/15 with double the storage will be unveiled in April.

So considerably there are no details for the Honor MagicBook availability in Malaysia but as a key industry, we are explained to that it will be unveiled quite quickly. At the instant, this looks to be a direct competitor to the Huawei MateBook D 15 which gives quite equivalent hardware. ― SoyaCincau