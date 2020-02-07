Hoodzy shows her Australian pride in the confident new song “The Land”

“The Land”, the latest single from the up-and-coming rapper Hoodzy, is now available. Check it out below.

The track is produced by Papertoy, who previously worked with Australian hosts such as Tasman Keith, Kobie Dee and Jesswar. In “The Land” Hoodzy wears her national pride on her sleeve while referring to acts like Lady Gaga and Slipknot through a menacing beat.

“My country has masks on its face as if they were Lady Gaga. We shoot on the hips and take them to Cha-Cha. I want to roll around in Balenciaga. I come in hot as an empanada,” the rapper spits out the chorus.

“For this single, I wanted everyone from all regions and zip codes to be able to show where they came from and ultimately be proud of where they came from,” Hoodzy said in a press release.

“The Land” was accompanied by a lively music video by Deniz Celik. In it, the rapper takes her bikers on a cruise through the streets. Check out the clip here.

“I wanted to give you something special,” Hoodzy recently wrote in an Instagram post about the music video. “Something pure and exciting. To be able to put all of this into reality with some young queens and visions is a crazy man. “

“The Land” is Hoodzy’s debut single for Forever Ever. The 17-year-old rapper is the first artist to sign a contract with Hau Latukefu’s new hip-hop label. “I look forward to starting Forever Ever with a talent like Hoodzy and a joint like” The Land “,” said Latukefu in a statement.

“Both represent the new Australian hip hop community we are in and what the label is all about – soul, fun, diversity and passion.”