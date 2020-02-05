Hook and Ladder BBQ: How our fundraiser helps burn survivors

It’s a barbecue for a good cause.

Wednesday is our annual Hook and Ladder fundraiser where KGET teams up with local firefighters to raise funds for burn survivors.

The Bakersfield and Kern County fire departments both have burnt foundations.

“We answer calls every day, and most calls are never closed,” said Trevor Martinusen of the Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation.

Thanks to the foundation, he says, “We are able to monitor patients from the time of the incident until their recovery, and with many of our survivors, 20 years later, we have established these relationships again. . “

This is an opportunity to follow up with the people they have helped.

“We took some guys over here to the burn unit so they can actually see the healing going on with the patient they ran during the emergency,” said Josh Dodson of the Kern County Firefighters Burn Survivors Trust .

The two foundations also offer financial follow-up: “By helping to support families while they are in the burn unit, let it be a small tricycle for a three-year-old who does not move his legs for the moment, to fuel costs to get to follow-up appointments, ”said Martinusen.

This was the case for cousins ​​Adrian Garcia and Manuel Castruita, who were burned by an explosion while playing outside.

They were transported to the Grossman Burn Center.

“It is truly remarkable to see patients and family members leaning on each other to realize that this is something you can overcome,” said Rachael Williams, Associate Medical Director from Grossman.

Our Hook and Ladder takes place Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will be just outside our station at Compassion Corner, on 22nd and L streets.

Five dollars will get you a burger, fries, a cookie, and water.