Hi! Hooked Inc. Fisher Tycoon Apk If you are looking for a download Hooked Inc Fisher Tycoon Mod Apk (v2.9.0) + Free Shopping + No Ads, then congratulations for getting to the right page. On this page, we will know what Hooked Inc Fisher Tycoon Android Photo Editor Apk and its premium version Apk will offer you Fastest CDN drive connection for easy download Hooked Inc. – Fisher Tycoon Simulation Apk.

The name of the game

Hooked Inc. – Fisher Tycoon

Version for Android

4.1 and higher

Category

Simulation

user reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars

Current version

v2.9.0

Last update

March 15, 2020

Size

Downloading

What is the specialty of Hooked Inc. Fisher Tycoon Mod Apk

Do you have what it takes to develop into a fisherman? In this addictive clicker game you will go to the sea to fish and develop your own team while earning money to upgrade your ship and equipment! – Combine multiplayer fishing championships – Settle your fishing luck around the wheel

The game is quite simple. Underwater maybe your fish for swimming, right along with your spaceship After joining you, you’ll find yourself in the middle of the sea. Your task is to empty the paragraph, touch the monitor and continue where the brass floats.

If you encounter a bass, it will probably be caught. With each catch you get a few bonuses, experience plus a few points. Once the scores and experience are sufficient, you will meet the demands for research and progress on freshwater using an increased number of rare fish species. Up to 1,000 different models of fishing vessels can be upgraded. Remember that your cash is limited, try to use the amount of cash for this ideal purpose.

Once you are in the game, you will definitely turn into a real fisherman. Maybe you will be supplied with a ship and the complete equipment of a ‘mature’ one. In the background, you can travel to the sea and start your experience team. Earn a lot of money to upgrade your vessel as well as fishing gear!

Fishing has become a type of recreational game for all ages and spectators. Because outdoor sports are easy to walk, regardless of time, market, era or place of residence. Fishing helps us relax, relax your brain, reduce the road after several hours of work that is trying.

Of course, if you are sick and tired of fighting action, now let me introduce you to your extraordinary match, imitated by fishing tasks called Hooked Inc: Fisher Tycoon. The match releases innovative Endeavor A and B, a compilation of extremely enjoyable, useful articles for players that gives players confidence and pleasure.

What’s new in the latest update

* Grab the shark shark Sharlene. The damage retains and will need experience to get caught!

* Use shark bait to lure it like other sharks! Decision K. Nash joined the fight against Sharks (he also lost his hand in a few)!

* The’Sharpton ‘will certainly help you in finding you to capture them all! – Bug Fixes – Stay tuned for more! : -RRB-

V-2.0.8 – Shark Season is here!

Provided Mod Features Apk

Unlimited money

Unlimited money Unlocked

Unlocked No ads

Download Hooked Inc Fisher Tycoon Mod Apk + (Unlimited Money / No Ads)

Download your game Mod

Tips for professionals -:

If you have any problems installing a game or downloading a game file, you can ask us in the comment box. We will help you as soon as possible. Thanks for downloading and continuing to visit gotechdaily.com.