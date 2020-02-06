HopSkipDrive Fundraising Doubles, powering its expansion

HopSkipDrive is a children’s toy sharing company for kids. resolving the lack of safe transportation for school districts and families, it announced it has raised $ 22m in funding to promote its expansion.

HopSkipDrive uses the funds to expand

Co-Founder and CEO Joanna McFarland told dot.LA that “the capital will really help us expand into more markets and serve as many children as we can.”

The company expanded to Las Vegas and partnered with Clark County childcare in January. Helping children get to school.

And with the launch, HopeSkipDrive’s vice president of strategy development, Qiana Patterson, has so far said that the traffic was good and offered to promote children’s stability, which is important to them.

“The response was really good,” Patterson said. “If you took, say, five kids out of their house on Sunday and put them in an emergency shelter or a carer location to get them to school the next day, it’s really hard for a government agency to be in One important thing we need to encourage children to do is to have that stability … Our work in Vegas and elsewhere provides it. “

According to county documents, Clark County Commissioner approved a one-year contract for $ 250,000 in December 2019, with a potential annual contract for a four-year, $ 1.25 million range.

Resolving the lack of school transportation

HopSkipDrive allows school districts to reduce transportation costs for school districts.

The service helps transport children to areas outside the usual bus routes, so the area does not need to add extra routes. This means that the money is returned to the classrooms.

Leigh Cook, Director of Federal Programs and Academic Compliance at the independent Keller School District in Dallas-Fort Worth, says that “[HopSkipDrive] helps reduce overall transportation costs [and] helps reduce travel time -.

And Los Angeles-based child and family education specialist Tina Garcia says the company is helping children “attend their home school” which may be “the most stable [youth]”. And without HopSkipDrive it would be impossible.

Safety sharing with passengers sharing

But the safety of the industry is a big issue, as abductions and other incidents of infected people often make headlines.

For this reason, Uber and Lyft’s policy instructs drivers not to pick up passengers under the age of 18. For security reasons.

Thus, parents question the safety of child-sharing companies such as HopSkipDrive, Zum, VanGo, Kango and similar companies.

To address parents’ safety concerns, HopSkipDrive implemented a 15-point CareDriver certification process, making it the first of its kind. And according to the company, “this process drives the industry and is still the most stringent control procedure for the guinea pig or any other orchestra.”

And Safe Ride support technology “enables real-time monitoring and tracking of abnormalities so that parents, schools, and Safe Ride support teams are always fully visible and able to proactively address any situation live and in real time.” .

The verification process includes county criminal records, state and national criminal records, FBI-approved print history checks, and at least five years of care experience. And since care is needed, 90% of drivers are women.

But the additional security measure comes at a high price. The cost for a HopSkipDrive is $ 17 plus $ 1.50 per mile and 50 minutes per minute. Zum charges $ 19.50 for individual rides.

The ride-sharing company says it has a very diverse pool of investors is important “and is looking to increase the amount of funding that goes to the woman’s founders.”

Cyrus Capital Partners, State Farm Ventures are just some of the many investors.