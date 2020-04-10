Bradenton, Florida- David Goalman misses basketball.

Archbishop of St. Stephen in Bradenton has installed a new outdoor basketball wheel.

The women’s basketball team has finished the most successful season.

Falcons entered the Final Four for the first time in school history.

He does it at home on a daily basis.

“I have to use trash bins or socks with old school laundry,” Gaulman said.

St. Stephen’s Anglican Women’s Basketball Coach saw the school’s new outdoor hoop for the first time. And there was a thought running around his heart.

“I wanted to play,” he said.

Gauman has done a lot to change St. Stephen’s basketball culture. The first year’s head coach brought a new family-centric attitude to Bradenton School.

“It was more than basketball, and it was about life,” Gaulman said. “I’ve always told players that trophies are dust, but my relationship with you is the most important.”

The family takes care of themselves first, then victory. St Stephens won a lot.

“We were very blessed this season,” he said. “A lot has interfered with us.”

Falcons has ticketed Final Four, the first school or school girl or girl program to appear. There were many firsts this season. It is the first regional title in 36 years and the first regional championship in history.

“It was amazing to be around this group of young women,” Gaulman said. “There was no ego. No drama. You might not believe it. There was just a bond.”

That bond means everything. More than ever. Goldman likes spring athletes. Senior who cannot finish the season.

“Selfishly, we finished the season just before this happened,” he said, “so our girls were able to finish our season.

The blessing enough to know what St. Stephen’s Falcons did this season was special. And blessed enough to appreciate that special season. And thank the simple act of shooting the hoop.

“We will understand how much we were blessed before this happened,” he said. “I think some things have been removed from us, but I have noticed some that I take for granted.”

