Horizon buys the Deerfield campus from Takeda

Horizon Therapeutics said Tuesday that it has purchased the huge three-site company site in Deerfield that Takeda Pharmaceuticals left last year and plans to occupy it in the last half of 2020.

The 70-hectare site is on Interstate 294 and Lake Cook Road. Horizon will relocate more than 500 employees from offices in Lake Forest. The terms and conditions of sale, which were expected to be completed in the first quarter, were not disclosed.

“We have experienced significant growth over the past three years, including the addition of more than 200 employees in 2019,” said Horizon Chairman Timothy Walbert. “This new campus offers us the flexibility to accommodate our current employees, as well as our expected long-term growth.”

Spokesperson Geoffrey Curtis said that Horizon, with over 1,200 employees worldwide, expects 100 jobs in the Chicago area this year. He said the Deerfield movement does not involve tax incentives from the state or the local population.

Takeda’s departure cost the region around 1,000 jobs. The company consolidated US operations near Boston after purchasing $ 62 billion from the pharmaceutical company Shire.