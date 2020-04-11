Horizons New Horizons After Hong Euro Protestors Become Shelter for Demonstrators

China is selling Animal Crossing: New Horizons, blocking its sale on eBay’s version of the country.

Chinese authorities have not yet approved the hugely popular Nintendo Switch for official release, so fans were importing directly from eBay-style websites such as Tabao and Pindudo, or switching to eShop Region to buy digital.

Now, at the request of Chinese authorities, Tabao and Pindu have played the game. But why? According to Daniel Ahmed, senior analyst at Nico Partners, a specialist in the Asian video game industry, two things are as follows: Animal Crossing is used to create content generated by Hong Kong protesters and other politically sensitive users, and is a smash hit on social media.

Animal crossing in this case affects both points.

1. User-generated content in the game is used by Hong Kong protesters and other politically sensitive user-generated content.

२. The game is extremely popular on social media and everyone knows about it.

As reported by our friends at US Gamer, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is fast becoming a new way for Hong Kong protesters to fight for democracy during the Coronavirus Lockdown.

1 / “I play this game, I bought it just a few days ago. For many people around the world playing this game, they will have to bring their ideal life into the game, and for hikers we have to condemn the sport movement and our protest site.” Pic.twitter.com / YWyZLSgSgV

Chinese law says that video games cannot have “a threat to China’s national unity, sovereignty or territorial integrity.” They cannot harm “the reputation, security or interests of the country.” They cannot promote sects or “superstitions.” They cannot “commit obscenity, drug use, violence, or gambling” – looting is, of course, fine – and they cannot include anything that might harm “public ethics” or China’s “culture and tradition.” It does not include any other material that may be in violation of the Chinese Constitution or the law, and must be published in China by a Chinese company.

Forcing some online retailers to pull Animal Crossing: New Horizons from their virtual shelf, Chinese authorities are struggling to ban the game altogether. As stated by Ahmed, Animal Crossing still operates offline and online in China, and is still available for purchase through certain stores or through the Switching Territory at eShop. And people can always privately contact Tabao vendors and buy games under the counter.

There are still many ways to buy a game.

1. Mom and pop store

2. eShop via Switching Region

A. Contact a Tabao seller privately and in most cases they will still sell your game below the counter.

That being said, this will affect overall sales / availability.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a notable hit globally, and it looks like Chinese gamers are determined to play it. It is not surprising to find that they have been playing unapproved video games for many years. For more on that, check out Chris Tapsell’s amazing search feature, Video Games in China: Beyond the Great Firewall.